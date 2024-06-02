The Rock has been absent from WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania. Before his hiatus, the Hollywood star, along with The Bloodline, was involved in a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which yielded a blockbuster tag match at the Night One of The Show of Shows.

There is currently no timeline for The People's Champion's return. However, with SummerSlam inching closer, fans have started speculating about potential ways the company could bring The Rock back.

To feed into the widespread curiosity, the following piece will explore three possible ways The Final Boss could return to WWE.

#3. The Rock vs. John Cena one more time in WWE

Expand Tweet

Trending

Much like The Rock, John Cena has been on a hiatus since his appearance at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE could have the duo return in time for a massive clash at SummerSlam 2024.

Cena came face-to-face with The Great One at The Show of Shows, which resulted in The Final Boss delivering a brutal 'Rock Bottom' to him. Given how things unfolded, the company could book the duo in a potential clash at this year's SummerSlam in Cleveland.

Cena and The Rock share quite a bit of history between them. The duo was part of a blockbuster feud nearly a decade ago, which yielded two back-to-back massive WrestleMania matches. Given that they both are such massive draws, a potential clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer would be beneficial for WWE from a commercial viewpoint.

#2. The Final Boss feuds with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has been on a rampage in Roman Reigns' absence. While nothing has been confirmed, there's a possibility that The Enforcer is working on The Rock's orders. If that is indeed the case, it may not go down well with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Fans should expect The Tribal Chief to reprimand Solo following his return, leading to The Final Boss making his comeback and his interjection into the saga. The creative team could use this potential angle to weave an interesting storyline, leading to the long-awaited dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

#1. The Rock dethrones Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

If WWE saves The Rock's clash with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41, it could book The Brahma Bull's inevitable match against Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam this year.

If that is indeed the case, the odds of The Final Boss dethroning Rhodes can't be ruled out. For fans unaware, one of the creative ideas pitched in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 had The Rock dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new champion.

Hence, there's no guarantee that the company will not go in the same direction once again. Given he is one of the esteemed members of the TKO board of directors, The Rock could pull some strings backstage and dethrone Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024.