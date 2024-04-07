5 Reasons why Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40

The Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40 is now in the history books, and there was a heartbreaking loss for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the hands of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

After months of build-up, The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock finally battled Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40. While the match was terrific, the second match's odds are heavily favored for The Tribal Chief as the main event match will now be Bloodline Rules.

Without further ado, here are a few reasons why the babyfaces lost on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. The Rock's aura

The Rock turned heel after the "We Want Cody" trend and revealed his dark side. He became The Final Boss to compete in his first wrestling match in years.

After he brutally slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, it was clear he wasn't here to take any losses anytime soon. After he busted The American Nightmare open on WWE RAW, it became crystal clear he would ensure the second night's main event would be Bloodline Rules.

After showcasing such an incredible aura the industry hadn't seen in years, it wouldn't be fit for The Final Boss to take any losses. The character will continue for an extended period, so it was best to let The Great One win.

#4. Seth Rollins' title defense at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against his strongest challenger, Drew McIntyre, on the second night of WWE Wrestlemania 40.

While Seth Rollins' reign has been incredible, a large portion of the fan base believes it is time for Drew McIntyre to become the new world champion. After an almost year-long title reign, it will be not to make The Visionary lose much momentum and still lose the title.

After the kayfabe injury he sustained on Night One, fans already have a hint he could lose his title on the second night.

#3. The uncertainty

Cody Rhodes has arguably become the strongest babyface the WWE universe has seen in decades. After winning back-to-back Royal Rumbles, he emerged incredibly strong leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40.

He also slapped The Rock and showcased incredible determination, leading to his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After he took the pin at the hands of The Final Boss, fans are now uncertain of his victory tomorrow.

This will create an even bigger moment if he finally dethrones Roman Reign tomorrow night.

#2. Bloodline Rules

Now that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes failed to win, the Night Two main event will be a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If that hadn't happened, Rhodes would've faced Roman Reigns in a fair-and-square match.

As good as a fair match sounds, Bloodline Rules will mean more twists and turns during The American Nightmare's battle with Roman Reigns, leading to a more satisfying win for the babyface.

The match will also legally accommodate more surprises, so the babyface team's loss on Night One will mean a better main event on Night Two.

#1. Cody Rhodes' Avengers assemble

As mentioned earlier, now that Night Two's main event will be Bloodline Rules, it could accommodate more surprises and even a few returns.

Roman Reigns has several family members, including The Rock, who could help him win the battle. However, Cody Rhodes isn't alone. Along with Seth Rollins, stars like Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have his back and can legally interfere in his match against The Tribal Chief.

There are also speculations that names like John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin could potentially return during the main event match to ensure The American Nightmare becomes the new champion. The second night of WWE WrestleMania 40 will be exciting.

