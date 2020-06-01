Lesnar/McMahon

Monday Night RAW had a splendid episode last week and looks to ride on the momentum this week as well. Seth Rollins will be organising a 'retirement ceremony' for Rey Mysterio after he had brutally attacked and injured Rey Mysterio's eye a few weeks back on RAW. Is this truly Mysterio's retirement? Read on to get the answer.

Apart from that, we will also talk about the return date for former WWE Champion and RAW's biggest attraction - Brock Lesnar. So without any further wait, let us take a look at 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on RAW!

#5 The Viking Raiders planning to leave WWE?

During a recent Twitter interaction between Matt Hardy and Erik, the two talked about a possible rematch. As you may know, Matt Hardy chose to join AEW instead of re-signing with WWE and is currently a big part of AEW.

WrestlingNews.co have speculated that the Twitter exchange between Hardy and The Viking Raider quite resemble the exchange that took place between The Young Bucks and The Revival, before the latter, now known as FTR, joined AEW recently.

These teases sound a like like the teases between the Twitter exchanges between The Young Bucks and the former Revival. If The Viking Raiders/War Machine match is going to happen then it would likely happen outside of WWE since it looks like Matt’s days as a WWE Superstar are behind him.

The website also stated that while Jeff Hardy's contract is set to expire in 2021, it is unclear as to when The Viking Raiders will be nearing their contract end. But it could be ending next year as the duo had signed their contacts in 2018.

While The Viking Raiders were treated as a dominant tag-team during their stints in NJPW, ROH and even NXT, they can be seen playing mini-golf and basketball on RAW against the Street Profit these days.

