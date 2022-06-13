Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Details on former WWE Champion's unexpected release, Top name in heated confrontation with AEW legend, Teased match for Roman Reigns nixed

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW Backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some exciting rumors regarding the superstars of the red brand, including Bobby Lashley, MVP, and others.

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley had indicated that he would be gunning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he borrowed a title belt from a fan and waved it around. However, those plans have been nixed for now. We will also talk about what happened during a recent altercation between MVP and Chris Jericho at a hotel:

#3 RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley to no longer challenge Roman Reigns

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Lashley flaunting a replica title belt from a planted fan was a setup to build a feud between him and Reigns. However, the company has changed direction and now want The All Mighty to face the United States Champion Theory instead. Here is what Cageside seats stated:

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that even though Bobby Lashley “was ordered to grab a replica belt from a planted fan at ringside” after his victory at Hell in a Cell, there is no plan for a title match between Lashley and Roman Reigns. Lashley will instead be feuding with United States Champion Theory."

Lashley beat Omos and MVP in a handicap match at Hell in a Cell. He needed a new goal and would have been perfect as a credible opponent for The Tribal Chief. But due to Reigns' limited schedule, the company has gone in a separate direction.

#2 Potential reason for Bray Wyatt's unexpected release despite being a top earner

It was reported sometime back by Dave Meltzer that former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's release had to do with something that he could not disclose publicly. He also revealed that The Fiend character was seen as harmful to other superstars who worked with him. Ringside News has doubled down on the report, saying that their sources have told them the same thing.

They also revealed that the former RAW star was released from the company because of his $4 million contract. Wyatt was not in the best of health and would not be used much, so the contract seemed too big. He was also said to be 'uncooperative' with WWE regarding his health issues.

“He had a health issue that was being addressed, still getting 4 million a year while off, and was uncommunicative and uncooperative with WWE regarding the way his health issue was being addressed by doctors.”

#1 More on MVP and Chris Jericho's heated skirmish at a hotel

has the story, with a ton of additional details, including one claim that a higher up got called over the situation We heard back from Chris Jericho, MVP, and others who were close to the confrontation the two had after an AEW show in Houston. FightfulSelect.com has the story, with a ton of additional details, including one claim that a higher up got called over the situation We heard back from Chris Jericho, MVP, and others who were close to the confrontation the two had after an AEW show in Houston.FightfulSelect.com has the story, with a ton of additional details, including one claim that a higher up got called over the situation https://t.co/P1G027EJVD

RAW Superstar MVP recently got into a 'tense' situation with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at a hotel. Fightful Select reported that the situation did not go out of hand, but the two men were uncomfortable with each other and even exchanged jabs. MVP wanted to 'handle their problem' outside with Chris Jericho and even offered to do so.

However, the former WWE Champion Jericho dismissed MVP, stating that he doesn't fight jobbers. The report also noted that the two men have heat in real life due to their different social and political ideologies. MVP is currently a manager and part-time competitor on RAW.

