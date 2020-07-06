Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Former Champion's career over?; Update on Alexa Bliss and Superstar after breakup; Trouble with Lesnar's return plans at SummerSlam (6th July)

Former World Champion may be leaving WWE, and more!

These RAW backstage rumors could have a major impact on WWE.

Welcome to this week's edition of the top RAW backstage rumors. While Monday Night RAW had been going strong in terms of ratings for the past few weeks, the red brand saw a dip in rating last week.

With a solid lineup already ready for RAW, the show will look to bounce back and gain viewers this week. One of the rumors we will touch upon in this article is that if Kairi Sane done being with WWE.

The fact that WWE has removed her from the advertisements of Monday Night RAW has further added fuel to fire and speculation is strong that the former Women's tag-team Champion may be done with WWE.

So without further ado, let us take a look at 5 impactful RAW rumors:

#5 RAW Superstar Kairi Sane's WWE career over?

Dave Meltzer of WON has reported that Kairi Sane could be done with WWE. As per The Observer, WWE had plans to do a career-ending injury angle with her when it was time for her to leave WWE. This was before she got legitimately injured.

Sane, 31, is returning to Japan to be with her husband. This has been in the works for a while and the company has known about it since May if not earlier.

The plan was to have a RAW Superstar 'end' Kairi Sane's career and then go on to face Asuka at SummerSlam.

The idea in play before the Sane-Jax legit injury was to do a career-ending injury angle with her later when it was time for her to leave, which was to set up Asuka against that person at SummerSlam for the title.

It is certain that Kairi Sane is done with WWE, but what remains to be seen is if she would be making one last appearance for the company before she goes back to Japan.

