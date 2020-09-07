WWE continues to provide its fans with quality action each week on Monday Night RAW. With SmackDown having a stellar storyline involving Roman Reigns, the flagship show of WWE will look to give fans a brilliant show as well.

With Randy Orton all set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions, speculation is that The Viper will be walking out as the new WWE Champion. However, the plan for him is to not feud with Drew McIntyre but another top RAW Superstar.

There have also been rumors surrounding the future of 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar in WWE. So without further ado, let us jump into the 5 biggest RAW backstage rumors:

#5 Brock Lesnar to return and face top RAW Superstar

There has been a lot of speculation on whether or not Brock Lesnar will return to WWE now that his contract with the company has expired. Dave Meltzer of WON has noted that it is just a matter of time before Lesnar makes his way back to WWE.

He stated that Brock Lesnar will likely return for a match against RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. However, he did add that plans would change if Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship as that would lead to Randy Orton vs Edge.

"It was said that for Lesnar, like for Tyson Fury (who issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre this past week for a match), that it's at this point Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania as the only shows that make sense right now and the belief right now is Saudi Arabia won't happen this year. Lesnar's name had been talked about in WWE in reference to a Drew McIntyre rematch for this coming WrestleMania, but that was if McIntyre was to retain the title, which has also been considered to go to Randy Orton, who in theory would be earmarked for Edge and not Lesnar. But nothing in that direction is close to being decided."