Details on the formation of RAW Underground, ideas possibly picked up from another wrestling promotion

RAW Underground is slowly and steadily becoming a pivotal aspect of the Red brand, and while there is still a long way to go, the initial reviews have been quite positive.

As Tom Colohue had reported at the beginning of August, Shane McMahon played a significant role in the formation of the RAW Underground concept.

Dave Meltzer had now revealed additional backstage details on how RAW Underground came into existence. While Shane McMahon's influence has been undeniable, the idea may have come from a promotion based in Detroit, Michigan, called Sanctuary Fight Club.

Meltzer reported that Harry Smith also told Shane McMahon about a similar concept. While there were inputs from various sources, RAW Underground is Shane McMahon's brainchild.

Meltzer reported the following:

"Umm, I mean, partially yeah, yeah. There are a lot of things it came from. I mean, it came from, I mean, it came from the promotion in, where is that promotion that did something like this in Michigan. And then Harry Smith told Shane a concept which was pretty close to this. But, it is Shane idea, yeah."

What does Shane McMahon have in store for RAW Underground?

RAW Underground has gotten off to a decent start in the WWE as various new faces of the company have been given an opportunity to shine under the spotlight.

As we had reported a few days ago, Shane McMahon was reportedly unhappy over the last-minute creative changes that were made by Vince McMahon on the last episode of RAW.

However, McMahon understood the reasoning behind the decision as the idea was to give more time to the Payback angles. As RAW Underground is pre-taped, Shane McMahon's project is in constant threat of being edited out or cut from the final product. However, Shane-O-Mac has still put forth a compelling concept irrespective of the fact that many aspects have been inspired by the Michigan promotion Sanctuary Fight Club.

RAW Underground is only expected to get better as time goes by, and Shane McMahon and the creative team would be working on all the ways to maintain the freshness of the concept. A RAW Underground title could also be in the works.