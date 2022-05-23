Top RAW Backstage Rumors & News: Former world champion belittled by Vince McMahon backstage, Future plan for RK-Bro, Major idea nixed for 2-time WWE Champion

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors and news that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around names like Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Riddle. We will also see how plans for Bobby Lashley were changed last week on RAW.

Randy Orton and his tag team partner Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship on SmackDown this week. The duo lost the tag team title unification match against The Usos. Roman Reigns interfered in the match, helping his cousins become double champions like he is. So what does the future hold for RK-Bro?

#3. Big push planned for Riddle and Randy Orton

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle and Randy Orton are primed to be the next challengers for Roman Reigns. The report states that Riddle will likely face The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank, whereas Randy Orton is the planned opponent for Reigns at SummerSlam.

Given the ongoing rivalry between RK-Bro and The Bloodline, Orton and Riddle make perfect sense as Reigns' next opponents. This will also help WWE delay the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, which will reportedly take place at Clash at the Castle in September.

#2. Matt Hardy claims Bray Wyatt was insulted backstage

Speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar gave details about Vince McMahon's relationship with former RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt. Hardy and Wyatt were close friends and even held tag team titles on RAW together.

Hardy alleged that McMahon's relationship with the 3-time world champion was a peculiar one. He felt the two had a father-son dynamic. He mentioned that while Vince would love him if he did something good, he would get overly upset if Wyatt disappointed him.

''It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. It was really bad and he would punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange, it was almost like a parent," said Hardy.

#1. Big plan changed for Bobby Lashley on RAW

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed. Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed.

Bobby Lashley faced Omos in a steel cage match last week on RAW. Despite a dominating performance by Omos, it was the All Mighty who walked out with the victory on a technicality. As per WrestleVotes, the original plan was to have the ring collapse during the match between the two behemoths.

However, the plan was dropped and WWE went with a steel cage spot where one side of the cage broke when The Nigerian Giant flung Lashley at the cage, leading to Lashley's feet touching the floor. The rivalry between the two men is far from over right now, so maybe WWE will decide to go with a collapsed ring in a future encounter between the two.

