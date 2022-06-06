Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Released former champion re-hired, Reality of Cody Rhodes' brutal injury, Update on former WWE Champion's possible return

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. WWE had a stellar show in Hell in a Cell where RAW superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins stole the show in their epic Hell in a Cell clash. Before the match started, Cody suffered a severe injury. He worked despite the injury and won the match.

In today's edition, we will talk about some interesting topics revolving around Rhodes' injury, Bray Wyatt's possible return to WWE and the former Intercontinental Champion getting re-hired by the company and showing up on the red brand:

#3 Reality about Cody Rhodes' brutal pec injury

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON That's not makeup on Cody, that's really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after. That's not makeup on Cody, that's really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Cody Rhodes' gruesome-looking injury was in no way a work or make-up. It was the result of a pec injury he suffered while training for his match against Seth Rollins.

WrestlingNews.co revealed that Rhodes was cleared to compete in the match despite such a serious injury as he couldn't do any further damage to his pectoral muscle. They also said that some high spots from his match against Seth Rollins had to be scrapped because of his injury situation.

#2 Update on Bray Wyatt's possible return to WWE

There have been rumors about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE soon, ever since he started posting cryptic messages hinting at a comeback on Twitter. He also changed his Twitter handle to Wyatt 6, which further fueled the fire that he will be returning soon.

As per WrestlingNews.co, even if he is return-bound, it won't be happening this week. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing on Sunday's Legends of the Ring. He’s booked for next week as well in Woodbridge, NJ this coming Saturday. Wyatt was released by the company in 2021.

#1 Details on Curtis Axel showing up on RAW last week

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Good to see Curtis Axel back on #WWERaw tonight. He was hired a few weeks ago to work as a Producer. Good to see Curtis Axel back on #WWERaw tonight. He was hired a few weeks ago to work as a Producer. https://t.co/TaexomAIEt

Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel made his return to RAW last week when he came out as one of the backstage officials to stop Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes from brawling. As per WrestlingNews.co, he was re-hired by WWE a few weeks back as a producer.

Axel is the son of legendary wrestler Curt Hennig. However, he was released by the company two years ago and did not join any other major promotions. While he made his on-screen return to RAW last week, he has seemingly been working for WWE backstage for the past few weeks.

