WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's opinion on top male star's problematic backstage behaviour, Bray Wyatt to return? Top AEW star willing to join because of Cody Rhodes

Modified Jun 01, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at topics revolving around big names like Cody Rhodes, MJF, and Bray Wyatt.

One of AEW's brightest young stars, MJF has been under the spotlight for the past week. The 26-year-old has allegedly been acting problematic backstage in the promotion. He isn't happy with the money he is making and no-showed a fan event before Double or Nothing this weekend. There is talk that he wants to jump ship and join WWE even though his current contract is till 2024.

#3 Vince McMahon potentially willing to give MJF a lucrative contract despite his backstage issues

Leave it to @The_MJF to play fair 😫Watch the latest episode on the @tbsnetwork app. https://t.co/AIeOXzLmZy

As per PWTorch's Wade Keller, a source within the company told him that MJF is seen as a significant commodity in WWE. He said that Vince McMahon would be willing to give him a lucrative contract despite his on-screen and off-screen behavior.

''One source in WWE told me that MJF is seen as such a commodity that his recent and tractable behavior on and off-air with AEW wouldn’t deter Vince McMahon from making him a lucrative offer.''

Wade Keller also reported that despite being one of the biggest attractions in AEW, Maxwell isn't making a lot of money compared to the former WWE talent in the company. He said that guys like Adam Cole, Christian, and Malakai Black have bigger contracts than him.

#2 Bray Wyatt set to return to the ring?

Patience. It’s almost time

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released by the company in 2021. The Eater of Worlds has not appeared for any other promotion since being let go. Many fans believed that he would join AEW like many of the other released superstars. However, Wyatt allegedly chose to focus on his Hollywood career.

As per Cageside Seats, Bray Wyatt's recent cryptic tweets have led to backstage speculation that he will be making his return soon. It is still not known where Wyatt will go when he returns to the squared circle. While AEW is the best bet, many believe he will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1 Maxwell Jacob Friedman willing to join WWE because of Cody Rhodes?

I think he should be in line for one, he’s been Number 1 on the rankings for a few weeks now. Who knows when though?How I feel personally being one thing, but professionally he’s scary good for his young age. twitter.com/andy_goosa_tot…
Wade Keller of PWTorch also stated that a primary reason for MJF wanting to join WWE is Cody Rhodes. Friedman was amicable backstage in AEW but has become disgruntled and distant ever since Rhodes left. The American Nightmare's treatment by Vince McMahon has led MJF to believe that he will be treated well in the company.

Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 after an absence of six years. He has been positioned as one of the biggest stars in the company and has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. It was previously reported that many AEW stars are willing to join World Wrestling Entertainment after seeing Rhodes' success.

