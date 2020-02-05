Top RAW heel says he would put his money on Drew McIntyre to defeat Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania is just around the corner and we already know the main event of this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the headlining match of the show and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the fresh matchup.

Unlike all the other opponents that Lesnar has faced in the past, The Scottish Psychopath poses a legitimate threat of dethroning The Beast and becoming the new WWE Champion.

Even Buddy Murphy would put his money on McIntyre. The WWE's Best Kept Secret hyped up the WWE Championship match during a recent conference call and revealed that McIntyre is one of the best in the world. However, he also put Brock Lesnar over as one of the strongest guys he's come across in his life.

The RAW Tag Team Champion, though, would put his money on Drew going over the Beast at WrestleMania.

That’s tough. See, I’ve known Drew for a while, and Drew, obviously, he was with the company, had some time off, came back, got better than he’s ever been before. But you’re in there with the Beast. You’re in there with a guy that’s a refrigerator with arms.

You’re in there with a guy who is stronger than anyone I’ve ever witnessed in my life. So, Drew, he’s got a hunger, he’s kind of got this chip on his shoulder. He wants to prove that he can go and that he is one of the best in the world and Drew is one of the best in the world.

Whether he can beat the Beast? We’re going to have to find out in April at WrestleMania. But if I had to put money on it, I would put my money on Drew.

Special thanks to Channel 5 for forwarding the complete recording of the insightful conference call. Also, WWE Raw highlights continue this Sunday, 9 February, at 10:30 am on Channel 5.