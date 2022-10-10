Top RAW Rumors: 45-year-old has been surprisingly released, Former champion to return and join Bray Wyatt? No plans for Megastar for now

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around the red brand. Today, we will take a look at rumors about Brock Lesnar, Bo Dallas, and Jimmy Smith.

As seen on SmackDown this week, the commentary teams have been re-shuffled. Former Intercontinental Champion and NXT Commentator Wade Barrett joined Michael Cole at the SmackDown announce booth. Unfortunately, this reshuffling has led to RAW commentator Jimmy Smith getting released.

#3. RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has been let go

Monday Night's lead announcer Jimmy Smith will be replaced by Kevin Patrick this week. As per the Wrestling Observer, Smith, who joined WWE last year, has been let go by the company despite his performance as RAW's play-by-play being good and getting good reviews. In spite of being from an MMA background, Smith had adapted well.

The decision to hire him was a Nick Khan call as he wanted a 'real' sports announcer. Another change that will take place at the Red brand's announce desk is that Byron Saxton will no longer be a part of it. He will once again return to being a backstage interviewer along with Cathy Kelly.

#2. No plans for Brock Lesnar to return

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar was last seen when he fought Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing match. There have been rumors suggesting that he is going to be booked for the upcoming Crown Jewel show, which will take place in Saudi Arabia in November.

Brock Lesnar is expected to return soon to start a program with whoever he will be facing at the show. Xero News has reported that there are currently no plans for the former WWE Champion to return to RAW this week.

It is believed that Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at the show. However, it is conjectured at this point.

#1. Bo Dallas set to return to WWE following Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to the company at Extreme Rules 2022. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has now revealed that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas is also set to return. Dallas was released by the company in 2020. There is a chance that Dallas will be one of the 'Wyatt 6'.

Dallas is a former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion. While he was considered a top prospect in NXT, his main roster run was underwhelming.

Despite a poor run, there is no denying that he has a ton of potential, and if his heel run in NXT is a precursor, then he could be a great addition to Wyatt's stable.

