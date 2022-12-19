Top RAW Rumors: Brock Lesnar set to face former world champion inside Hell in a Cell in return match, Cody Rhodes' return opponent revealed

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors revolving around superstars from the red brand, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

With the road to WrestleMania set to begin, there is a lot of speculation on which matches we will get to see at this year's Show of Shows. One match being talked about is a major rematch from last year's show. Despite initial rumors that Cody Rhodes might face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the plan might be different:

#3. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to have another match

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this year at WrestleMania and took on Seth Rollins. The two men went on to face each other two more times, with Rhodes getting the victory each time. However, he was written off TV after Rollins brutally attacked his already injured pectoral muscle on an episode of RAW. The feud between the two is far from over if Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is to be believed.

He stated that there will be more talk of Rollins vs. Rhodes in the coming weeks on RAW. Despite Rollins adopting a tweener persona, he will go back to being a heel in order to resume his feud with Rhodes when he returns. Cody is expected to return to RAW around the time of Royal Rumble 2023. It is looking likely that the two men will have another major match at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Goldberg has no matches left on his current contract

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's deal has allegedly run its course as per Fightful Select. Despite rumors that he has one more match left on his contract, the truth is that his current contract will be over by the end of the year and has no matches left on it. While he may sign a new deal in the future, no new deal has been signed for now.

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year. The 55-year-old has had a stellar second run with the company but it might be time to hang up his boots now. Fightful Select stated that it would be "news to his reps that negotiate those kind of deals," in response to rumors that he has signed a new deal.

#1. Brock Lesnar to face RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley again

Xero News has stated that Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar III could be set to happen inside Hell in a Cell at Royal Rumble. The two men have faced each other twice before, with each picking up one victory over the other. Both their matches were underwhelming as fans are still waiting for the slobber knocker that these two powerhouses can deliver.

''If WWE do go ahead with doing a Hell In A Cell match at Royal Rumble, I'm told it looks very likely to be the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley 3 match inside the structure.''

Bobby Lashley dominated Brock Lesnar in their last encounter at Crown Jewel. However, The Beast Incarnate managed to defeat RAW's All-Mighty Superstar. Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match, indicating that their feud wasn't over. With rumors that Brock Lesnar would face GUNTHER at WrestleMania, Royal Rumble would be a good time to end the feud between the two former MMA fighters.

