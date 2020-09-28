Top RAW Rumors: Edge to bring back forgotten Superstars as part of new faction? Big name suffers legitimate injury at Clash of Champions; McIntyre vs Reigns plans (28th Septemeber)

Welcome to another edition of top RAW Backstage Rumors that could have a major impact. With Clash of Champions over, WWE will be looking to book a strong edition of RAW where we will see the fallout of Randy Orton losing to Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION's next move and hopefully some great in-ring action.

On today's edition we will talk about Edge and how he is involved in the upcoming return of a forgotten faction. We will also talk about the unfortunate injury suffered by former Champion at Clash of Champions and much more.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at some big rumors related to RAW.

#5 RAW Superstar Edge's role in the return of the Forgotten Sons

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

It is quite ironic that a team named The Forgotten Sons have completely been forgotten after a brief stint on SmackDown. The team that featured Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake suffered heavily thanks to Ryker's controversial Tweets.

It is now being reported by Fightful Select that WWE has had a meeting on how to bring the stable back. Multi-time WWE Champion Edge has also been in talks with the members, apparently leading to speculation of Edge heading a new faction involving these Superstars.

Here is what Pratyay Ghosh of Sportskeeda stated:

According to the report, creative has also been told to make plans for the Forgotten Sons and to come up with a storyline for them. However, there has been no talk regarding Jaxson Ryker's status in the faction and whether he will be a part of the group going forward.

There is no word on when Edge is set to return on RAW but the fact that a Hall of Famer like Edge is looking out for them means that big things could be in store for Cutler and Wesley.