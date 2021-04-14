Top RAW Rumors: Female superstar told to shave her head, returning superstar to join Alexa Bliss/Fiend story? former Champions being punished (14th April) 

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW rumors that could have a major impact on the red brand. The RAW Superstars had a great showing this past weekend at WrestleMania 37. Lashley and McIntyre put on a clinic in the opening match of night one.

On this week's RAW, we saw the fallout of WrestleMania, some big returns and some interesting developments in the storylines. In today's edition, we will talk about Bray Wyatt's unexpected loss to Randy Orton thanks to Alexa Bliss turning on him, what the future holds for Drew McIntyre after his defeat at WrestleMania, and much more.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and stories related to RAW Superstars:

#5 Vince Russo says two former Champions are being punished on RAW

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin seem to have gone back to their days of being mere enhancement talents. The two men had a strong run as part of The Hurt Business. However, a few weeks back Lashley and MVP discarded the two men from the group.

Both men since then have taken singles losses at the hands of Lashley. This week on RAW, they lost to the returning Viking Raiders. Vince Russo stated on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW that the two men are likely being punished for Lashley and MVP trying to speak up for them to management after the split:

"The Viking Raiders came back to defeat The Hurt Business so I guess that was their punishment for Lashley and MVP maybe speaking up because they didn't want to break up The Hurt Business. Now not only have we broken them up but we've beaten them with the Viking Raiders. So now they mean nothing."

It was earlier reported by Dave Meltzer that Benjamin and Alexander would not amount to much after being removed from The Hurt Business. It remains to be seen if the two men can bounce back as a Tag Team or if their heyday on RAW is over.

1 / 3 NEXT