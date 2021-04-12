WWE's plan for Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 37 loss revealed - Reports 

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley were tasked with welcoming fans back to live wrestling action in the WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

The Scottish Warrior failed to regain the WWE Championship at the end of an eventful match as Bobby Lashley forced him to pass out in the Hurt lock.

Dave Meltzer recently speculated on the idea of Bobby Lashley possibly facing The Fiend in a WWE Championship program after WrestlingMania 37.

However, Meltzer provided an update on today's Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that Drew McIntyre is actually scheduled to have his rematch against Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Championship feud between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley is expected to continue despite the nature of their WrestleMania 37 match finish.

Dave Meltzer explained that the end of McIntyre and Lashley's contest didn't leave any room for another showdown, but that's precisely the direction WWE is heading towards on Monday Night RAW.

Meltzer reported the following:

"Bobby Lashley and Drew (McIntyre) are going to keep their program going; at least that was the thing this morning, which surprised me because you're going to keep the program going? Why did you do that finish then? And, whatever, they are."

When will Drew McIntyre get his next WWE title shot against Bobby Lashley?

WWE renamed its traditional Backlash pay-per-view to "WrestleMania Backlash," and Meltzer added that the event should ideally have several rematches from 'Mania 37.

WrestleMania Backlash has been confirmed for May 16, 2021, and Bobby Lashley's rumored title defense against Drew McIntyre fits the event's theme. Bobby Lashley retaining his belt has also naturally given rise to rumors about Brock Lesnar's return.

Dave Meltzer stated on the last WOR that he didn't see The Beast Incarnate coming back to WWE TV within the next few months, and pushing Drew McIntyre for another title shot could be the company's only viable option.

Drew McIntyre's next championship opportunity could be his final chance at capturing RAW's top title for the foreseeable future.