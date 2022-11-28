Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could possibly have a significant impact on the show. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors revolving around superstars from the red brand, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes is out of action after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, he fought Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell and was written off on TV on the following RAW after an attack by The Visionary. Despite being a tweener, Rollins showed heel tendencies on RAW by calling out Rhodes again. The two superstars are set to feud once Cody returns.

3) Cody Rhodes to feud with Seth Rollins after his return

Xero News @NewsXero Rollins vs Rhodes is 100% still the plan for when Rhodes returns from Injury. Rollins vs Rhodes is 100% still the plan for when Rhodes returns from Injury.

Cody Rhodes faced Seth Rollins in his WWE return match at WrestleMania 38. After six long years away from the company, The American Nightmare returned to the company to answer Rollins' WrestleMania challenge. The two men went on to face each other three times, with Rhodes winning each encounter. The rivalry is far from over as per Xero News.

Rollins vs Rhodes is 100% still the plan for when Rhodes returns from Injury.

Seth Rollins recently lost the US Championship to Austin Theory at Survivor Series. It looks like the feud between Rollins and Theory will keep The Visonary busy until next year. However, Rhodes' return will spark their rivalry again and lead to perhaps one final bout.

2) RAW Superstar Kevin Owens set to get a major push

The Prizefighter returned after a hiatus to join Sheamus' WarGames team to take on The Bloodline. Unfortunately, KO and his comrades came up short of defeating Roman Reigns and his Bloodline. However, WrestlingNews.co has reported that big things are in store for the former US Champion. He is slated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Royal Rumble 2023.

The report also stated that it was Sheamus who was initially set to have a feud with The Tribal Chief. However, he has been replaced by Kevin Owens. Sheamus was 'injured' by The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes vowed revenge. They were unable to get any as they lost their match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

1) Randy Orton's career might be over due to injury

Nicole 🎄 @UndisputedUsos I miss randy orton so much I miss randy orton so much https://t.co/CJ1r2alOsd

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is another big name on WWE's injury list. The Viper had been dealing with back issues for a long time before taking a sabbatical when the issue became complicated. Orton has not been seen since he lost the RAW Tag Team Championships and was attacked by The Bloodline earlier this year.

The initial idea was that he would return to RAW by Royal Rumble 2023 to begin feud with Riddle. However, Fightful Select have reported that the iconic star required a fusion in his lower back. He will be out for an extended amount of time and the belief backstage is that the company will be lucky Orton can return to in-ring action again, considering his long career and severe injury.

