Top RAW Rumors: Injured superstar allegedly removed from the internal roster, No plan for top name who was set to get a push by Vince McMahon, Randy Orton and top star to return

The Viper Randy Orton has been out of action since The Bloodline attacked him months ago in May. He had some back issues and WWE granted him an extended amount of time to heel his back injury before returning. The former WWE Champion will likely return at the Royal Rumble next year, but he won't be alone:

3) Randy Orton and Big E to return at Royal Rumble

Another former WWE Champion, Big E, has been out of action due to a serious neck injury he suffered at the hands of Ridge Holland during a match-gone-wrong on SmackDown. The injury was so grave that it was believed to be career-threatening. However, he has been making significant improvements and is expected to be back next year.

"Source states Big E is getting closer to an in-ring return, There was early talks of having Big E and Randy Orton return in the Royal Rumble match if they don't get brought back sooner."

Xero News has reported that there are talks to bring back RAW Superstar Randy Orton and Big E either at Royal Rumble or even before that. Ever since Orton's absence, his tag team partner Matt Riddle has been pursuing a singles career and has been embroiled in a major rivalry with Seth Rollins on RAW.

2) No plans for Gable Steveson anymore

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was originally set to get a massive push when he debuted in WWE. Even though Steveson was drafted to RAW in the last WWE Draft, he has not become a regular feature in WWE. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he is not part of the list of talents Triple H is interested in using.

''There was some question because he's not in Orlando as all the other prospects are. He is not in current plans or on the list of talent to be used right now. He is still under contract and hasn't left Minnesota," revealed Meltzer.

He also revealed that the original plan was to get him 'up and running' after winning the NCAA tournament. He made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 when he got into a scuffle with Chad Gable. Despite there being plans to make him the next Brock Lesnar, it seems that he is no longer high on the priority list.

1) RAW Superstar Ezekiel removed from the internal talent roster

Ezekiel has been out of action since he was stretchered out after being brutally attacked by Kevin Owens. Despite the dastardly attack on Elias' 'younger brother', Owens seems to have become a babyface on RAW. Ezekiel, on the other hand, has been removed from the internal talent roster as per PWInsider.

''Ezekiel is no longer listed internally on the WWE's roster, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The character was replaced last week with his original persona, Ezekiel's 'older brother', Elias.''

It is likely that Ezekiel will revert to his Elias persona and that we have already seen the last of the happy-go-lucky Zeke in WWE. The report further stated that whenever the time comes, it will be Elias who returns while Ezekiel, who has been written off TV due to injury, will never return.

