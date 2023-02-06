Top RAW Rumors: Major name released due to budget cuts, Former WWE Champion has refused to work with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the show going forward. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around superstars such as Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and Baron Corbin.

Brock Lesnar went on a rampage at Royal Rumble after his rival Bobby Lashley eliminated him in a matter of minutes. Reports stated that Lesnar had some heat backstage as he went off-script and attacked a referee he wasn't supposed to. What does the future hold for The Beast Incarnate, and why did a top name refuse to face him at WrestleMania? Let's find out.

#3. Stone Cold seemingly refused to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

While it has been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be facing someone at WrestleMania 39, it is not clear as of now who his opponent will be. WWE initially wanted to make a dream match between Stone Cold and Lesnar happen, per a recent report. However, the Hall of Famer allegedly turned down the match. RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley seems like the most likely opponent for him, as per the Wrestling Observer:

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania. For 'Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show."

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have faced each other twice before, with both men holding a victory over each other. Both of their previous matches are considered underwhelming, considering the quality of the bouts the two behemoths can be expected to deliver.

#2. Are Baron Corbin and JBL set to split on RAW?

Former WWE Champion JBL returned to RAW to manage Baron Corbin a few months back. Despite getting a legend like Bradshaw in his corner, Corbin was not elevated and remained in the same role he was in earlier.

Many expected Corbin to get a big push after his alliance with JBL, but that did not happen. Xero News has stated that the two will likely split on RAW this week.

''JBL And Corbin will part ways during RAW.''

Corbin is a former United States Champion and was one of the most entertaining acts in the company as the 'unlucky' Baron Corbin. However, as soon as he won a lot of money and became 'Happy' Corbin, things started going downhill for him.

#1. Matthew Drew was released by WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Senior Vice President of International Matthew Drew was released by the company in order to cut costs, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Drew wasn't the only person who was let go, as the company has allegedly cut a lot of personnel from the corporate team. Drew was hired by Nick Khan.

''There have been a lot more cuts on the corporate side in the past few weeks in different departments since the return of Vince McMahon. The belief is that these cuts are being made to lower the costs to get the company ready for a sale. Matthew Drew, who was the Senior Vice President of International, was the biggest name let go.''

Many names have been released by the company ever since Vince McMahon returned as the Executive Chairman of the board. He resigned last year, and his daughter Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and co-CEO of the company. She also resigned after McMahon returned.

