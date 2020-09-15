Top RAW Rumors: Superstar to quit WWE; Former World Champion leading RETRIBUTION? Brock Lesnar's return program; 6-time Champion injured after botch (15th September)

WWE gave the fans a tremendous episode of Monday Night RAW this week. Apart from RETRIBUTION and Hurt Business wreaking havoc, we saw some interesting storyline developments as well.

Now let us take a look at some of the big rumors coming out of RAW this week. On today's edition of Top RAW backstage rumors we will take a look at a Superstar wanting to leave WWE, top RAW Superstar suffering an unfortunate injury, and a major heel turn being planned for 2-time Champion on Monday Night RAW.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and check out the big rumors for RAW:

#5 Report ahead of RAW claims Superstar wants to leave WWE

WWE insider WrestleVotes gave out some breaking news right before RAW claiming that a big name in WWE has decided not to renew his contract with the company once it expires.

Although they have not disclosed the name of the Superstar, it has been made clear that this Superstar will not be a part of WWE. The two big Superstars who were having contract negotiations with WWE recently were Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy. However, it was reported that both these men have re-signed with WWE.

It was also revealed recently that former WWE Champion and RAW Superstar Brock Lesnar had also refused to re-sign with WWE. One of the reasons for this is that Vince McMahon is not keen on bumping contracts at a time where he is firing people.

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020

We will keep a close eye on the situation and hopefully the name of this Superstar will be revealed soon.