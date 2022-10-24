Top RAW Rumors: Top name to go back to old gimmick following return, Austin Theory could be made to lose the MITB contract

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could significantly impact the show. In today's edition, we will bring some interesting rumors about top names from the red brand, such as Becky Lynch, Austin Theory, and also T-Bar.

The Man Becky Lynch has been absent from RAW and WWE, tending to an unforeseen injury that occurred during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. We will take a look at when she could be returning. We will also check out what the future might hold for T-Bar when he returns to WWE.

3. T-Bar returning to original name and gimmick?

PWInsider reported that WWE was looking to repackage former NXT star Dominik Dijakovic. He debuted on the main roster as part of the failed faction called RETRIBUTION. He was put under a mask and had a less-than-stellar run on the main roster as T-Bar. His last big match on RAW was against Damian Priest in November 2021.

This week on NXT, a vignette was shown with a mask being burned. It was T-Bar's old mask. WrestlingNews.co noted that he is likely going back to his old name and gimmick and will be returning to NXT instead of RAW. Dijakovic was one of the most promising stars in ROH but wasn't used to his full potential in NXT or the main roster.

2. Becky Lynch to hopefully return by end of 2022

Big Time Becks turned babyface after her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She helped fend off Damage CTRL. However, she was then written off TV due to a legitimate injury she suffered. Fightful Select has reported that WWE creative team expects her to be back by the end of 2022.

There have been rumors suggesting that Lynch could be returning next year to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select noted that while Lynch's return by the end of the year isn't guaranteed, the creative team is being optimistic about the former RAW Women's Champion's return.

1. RAW Superstar Austin Theory could be losing his MITB contract

The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory, could soon be put in a position where he could lose the contract. Theory has been teasing cashing in on not only the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but also NXT Champion Bron Breakker. But before he does that, he might have to start defending the MITB contract, as per Xero News.

"I'm hearing Austin Theory will indeed be putting his MITB contract on the line in a upcoming match, no word on opponent, but definitely heavily discussed in last week or so," reported Xero News.

It is highly unlikely that Theory will successfully cash in on Roman Reigns in the foreseeable future. So WWE may have him lose the briefcase to someone else who stands a solid chance against Reigns. Another option could be for him to defend the contract and then go on to cash in on the NXT Champion.

