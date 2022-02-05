5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major WrestleMania plans, 3 big stars returning after long absence (February 5th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we'll take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Royal Rumble 2022 is in the history books, and while there were a lot of controversial decisions taken by the company, one can't deny that it has got fans talking about the Road to WrestleMania 38. With less than two months to go for The Show of Shows, the rumor mill is at its productive best.

Three big stars are reportedly set to return ahead of WrestleMania, and we might also see a world title-changing hands at the upcoming Elimination Chamber. WWE has reportedly also planned two major matches for next year's WrestleMania. There are also multiple details about the reported release of Shane McMahon following his surprise Royal Rumble return.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down, and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. WWE is planning two massive matches for WrestleMania 39

TribalBeliever @hashira95



#wwe #romanreigns #THEROCK IMO Roman Reigns vs The Rock Should Happen At WrestleMania 39 Since There Going To Hollywood IMO Roman Reigns vs The Rock Should Happen At WrestleMania 39 Since There Going To Hollywood #wwe #romanreigns #THEROCK https://t.co/U6HLUNLhEb

The main event for this year's WrestleMania seems to be set as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair has already been announced. Reports have now suggested that there are already discussions in place regarding two massive matches for Wrestlemania 39 next year.

As per reports, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is being discussed for WrestleMania 39. Many expected these two former rivals to clash this year, especially after Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, the company decided to have Rousey challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair instead.

As for the second big match, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is WWE's current plan. This is a dream match that has been teased for quite some time now but hasn't materialized yet. With WrestleMania 39 set to take place in Hollywood, it would be the perfect stage for this mega-clash, which could end up being The Rock's farewell match as well.

#4. Three top WWE Superstars set to return soon

WWE's women's division is reportedly set to get a major boost ahead of WrestleMania 38 with three big names returning.

According to Dave Meltzer, Bayley is expected to be back in action soon ahead of WrestleMania to set up a match. She has been away from WWE television since July last year due to a leg injury.

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is another top name set to return ahead of WrestleMania. Additionally, Lacey Evans is also training for her in-ring return and will likely be back soon. Evans was away from the programming due to pregnancy and gave birth to her second child last year.

#3. WWE title could change hands at Elimination Chamber

Royal Rumble was a roller-coaster ride for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate first lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley thanks to the outside interference of Roman Reigns. Later, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match and won it.

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, Lesnar officially announced that he'll challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. However, he confronted Bobby Lashley and made his intentions clear to get his title back. Lesnar will now compete in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match later this month. The match will see Lashley defend his title against Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Dave Meltzer reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people within WWE are expecting Vince McMahon to put the title back on Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. It was also noted that both Heyman and Lesnar were pushing for a title vs. title WrestleMania match:

"At this point, the feeling on creative is that Vince will make the call to go with title vs. title, hence putting Lesnar in the chamber. There were those internally including Heyman and Lesnar pushing for it," reported Dave Meltzer.

This week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman made multiple mentions of the "title vs. title" and "winner takes all" match. It's to be seen which direction the company takes leading into the mega-clash between Reigns and Lesnar.

#2. Shane McMahon had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Shane McMahon has reportedly been ‘quietly let go’ by WWE, per reports Shane McMahon has reportedly been ‘quietly let go’ by WWE, per reports https://t.co/fqKU9Q6kxF

Shane McMahon being "quietly let go" by WWE was one of the biggest talking points this past week. There was reportedly heat on Shane for trying to book the Rumble around himself. Dave Meltzer reported that there was a backstage argument at the Rumble between Shane and Brock Lesnar as the two had different ideas for the match:

"There were also disagreements regarding he and Lesnar regarding the closing stages of the match, and Lesnar pretty much does exactly what he wants. But this led to people being told one thing and then another, between Shane’s ideas, what Lesnar wanted, and what Vince wanted. It was constantly changing all day and Vince was overruling Shane on his ideas and also agreeing with Lesnar,'' said Meltzer.

#1. People in WWE looking to send a warning to AEW about Shane McMahon

Wade Keller of PWTorch.com gave more interesting details about the Shane McMahon release situation. Soon after Shane's release, social media was full of "Shane McMahon is All Elite" memes, speculating that he could join AEW. Keller revealed that people in WWE want to warn Tony Khan against signing him:

“Yes, the [fake meme] graphics are out [saying] Shane is All Elite. Tony Khan may or may not reach out to Shane. People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane in, because the sense of entitlement. I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him in a company that isn’t WWE would probably be amplified compared to how he was acting on Saturday, which was just basically out of control.” (H/T PWTorch.com)

It's to be seen what the future holds for Shane McMahon after his WWE release. Originally, there were plans for him to compete at this year's Elimination Chamber as well as WrestleMania 38. Of course, those plans have now been scrapped.

Edited by Abhinav Singh