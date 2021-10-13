Top SmackDown Rumors: Frustration over last-minute cancellation of push, Confusion over Bianca Belair's WWE status, Possible spoiler for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (13th October)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors which could have a major impact on the show. The Blue Brand has established itself at the top of the wrestling food chain and continues to dominate the ratings.

With Crown Jewel set to take place next week, this week's SmackDown will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel. The pay-per-view will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar in the main event. In this article, we will take an in-depth look at what the rumors say about the future of both Lesnar and Reigns.

We will also find out who the finalists will be for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. So, without further ado, let us take a look at some big backstage rumors related to SmackDown:

#5 Liv Morgan's push got nixed on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Carmella beat Liv Morgan to advance in the Queen's Crown tournament. However, the original plan was to have Liv Morgan be the one victorious, which was crapped last-minute.

Fightful Select reported that Morgan was penciled in to win the match but the plan was changed. This was her second defeat at the hands of Carmella in two weeks. The loss has led to backstage frustration over the booking of the women's division in WWE.

"Carmella ended up winning the match, but we're told that at one point ahead of the match, Liv Morgan was actually penciled in to win the match. We've heard significant frustration from talent and staff alike about the booking of the women's division of late, and the time given in multiple situations.

It is believed that women are not getting sufficient time and the matches have become an afterthought. Liv Morgan, in particular, has been the victim of 50-50 booking in WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam