Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Sister Abigail plans; Goldberg return; Major twist in Bray Wyatt/Strowman story; Jeff Hardy's future (14th August)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. With SummerSlam fast approaching, SmackDown is all set to deliver a solid show for the fans.

Last week on SmackDown we saw things heat up between The Fiend, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. We will hopefully get some answ ers as to what Alexa Bliss' role in the feud really is. We will talk about about the various rumors circulating in regards to the future of the Bray Wyatt/Braun Strowman saga.

Talking about SummerSlam, we will also discuss a big possible title match that will be taking place at the biggest party of the summer involving two top SmackDown Superstars.

So without further ado, let us jump right in:

#5 Original plans for Sister Abigail in WWE

WWE has been teasing fans with the involvement of Alexa Bliss in the Bray Wyatt/ Braun Strowman storyline on SmackDown as of late. Bliss appeared as Sister Abigail during the Swamp Fight between Wyatt and Strowman at Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

While it looks like Bliss will be involved with The Fiend in some fashion or the other - possibly even turning into Sister Abigail, former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan revealed that Sister Abigail was not supposed to be a person as per original plans.

While speaking to SportsKeeda's Stephanie Chase, Erick Redbeard talked about the Sister Abigail character. Here is what he said:

"Sister Abigail was never supposed to be any person."

While Braun Strowman claimed that he did not care for Alexa Bliss on SmackDown, we saw a rather peculiar moment where Alexa Bliss was seen caressing The Fiend's mask before he tried to give her another mandible claw.

From the looks of it, it is probable that Alexa Bliss might join The Fiend soon.