Top SmackDown Backstage Rumors: Truth about Alexa Bliss' relationship status; Top name to leave WWE and join AEW? Otis' MITB cash-in; Goldberg's future (21st August)

Welcome to this week's edition of the top backstage rumors related to WWE SmackDown. The blue brand is all set to create history this week as WWE will debut the ThunderDome concept on SmackDown.

ThunderDome is a unique concept where fans will be able to attend the show virtually. This week's SmackDown will also be the first show in months to not emanate from the Performance Center.

We will take a look at some interesting rumors including Goldberg's future, Otis' MITB cash-in and much more. So without further ado, let us jump right in the biggest backstage SmackDown rumors that can have a major impact in the near future:

#5 Truth about SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss' dating rumors

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was a guest on The Bellas Podcast and spoke about the rumors surrounding her relationship status. She also revealed that it was these very rumors that actually led to her finally dating singer Ryan Cabrera.

"It's funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating. When TMZ put that out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He was liking some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company."

While Alexa Bliss has a healthy relationship in her personal life, she has been teasing a romantic angle with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman of late as well. Tom Colohue reported how involved Alex Bliss is in this storyline.

''While she hasn't been writing particular lines and everything in that regard, her love for Horror films has definitely played itself out in an interesting way that has helped it develop. You can tell by the quality of her acting that she is invested in this."