Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. The Blue brand is gearing up for the upcoming clash against RAW at Survivor Series. We will be seeing a lot more of SmackDown's Survivor Series teams on this week's episode.

On the men's side, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso have already qualified to be part of Team SmackDown and it will be interesting to see who else will represent the Blue brand.

On today's edition, we will talk about WWE's long term plans for Roman Reigns and who is likely to be his next opponent, among other interesting topics

#5 Daniel Bryan to be inserted into Roman Reigns/Jey Uso storyline on SmackDown?

Last week on SmackDown, we saw Jey Uso viciously attack Daniel Bryan after beating him for a spot on the men's Survivor Series team. Uso turned on Bryan to prove to Roman Reigns that he is now on-board with The Tribal Chief and can be trusted.

Although Daniel Bryan could just be a scapegoat for Roman Reigns, Wade Keller of PWTorch has speculated that it is likely that the 4-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will be inserted into the storyline as a result.

''I suspect Bryan will be part of this storyline for a while now. It’s possible he was just there to get beat up, though, and he’ll move on to other things. Jey really delivered this week and can be proud of his role in this storyline. ''

As per rumors, it is believed that Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso will join Roman Reigns to form a strong faction on SmackDown. Last week, we saw a major change in Jey Uso's demeanor and it looks like the first step to form the stable has already been taken by the former Tag Team Champion.