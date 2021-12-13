Top SmackDown Rumors: Impact of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar on Day 1, Major superstar could leave, Drew McIntyre's 'incident' with Jeff Hardy (13th December)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could make a major impact. While SmackDown has been hitting home runs on-screen lately, there has been a lot going on backstage as well. This relates to the release of a former WWE Champion because of his behavior as well as speculation that another prominent SmackDown star could soon be AEW bound.

The wrestling word has been abuzz since SmackDown superstar Jeff Hardy was released after an incident during a live event. We will take a look at what role Drew McIntyre played in it and how he was impacted.

Apart from that we will take a look at how the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has impacted the ticket sales for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, and much more. So without further ado, let's dive into the top SmackDown rumors:

#5 Backstage details on SmackDown superstar Drew McIntyre's incident with Jeff Hardy at WWE Live Event

Kimberley Ford @RoyaltyCanadian



Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful.

I’m not sure what Jeff Hardy is doing in this video, I’m also not sure why people are immediately saying “he must have relapsed.”Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful. #JeffHardy I’m not sure what Jeff Hardy is doing in this video, I’m also not sure why people are immediately saying “he must have relapsed.”Unless he says so or there is a reputable report, be respectful. #JeffHardy https://t.co/Q0Vybn8bq5

At a recent live event in Edinburgh, TX, Jeff Hardy displayed some peculiar behaviour as he left his match mid way and vanished into the crowd. Hardy had teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face The Usos.

However, after Jeff Hardy's unplanned exit from the match, Drew McIntyre was left surprised and confused. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that McIntyre even got on the mic and called Hardy out.

''When he hot tagged out, he just disappeared. Because the match was going on people didn't notice. After McIntyre hit the Claymore kick to pin Jey, Jeff was nowhere to be found, after disappearing into the crowd. McIntyre even got on the mic and noted we seem to be missing a partner and said, "If found, please point him in our direction." He then was sent home and didn't work the show in Corpus Christi the next night," said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy had become on-screen allies on SmackDown. However, with Hardy's release from WWE, McIntyre will certainly feel the effect as storyline plans for him will have to change.

