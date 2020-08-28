Top SmackDown Rumors: Backstage instructions to The Fiend for Roman Reigns' return revealed; Otis/Bray Wyatt storyline plans; Vince McMahon defended Superstar from Michael Cole (28th August)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact on next month's programming. This week's SmackDown is set to be a star-studded affair as 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns will be making his SmackDown return after a span of almost 6 months.

WWE has already announced that the returning Superstar will challenge Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman at Payback. In today's edition, we will see what WWE told The Fiend and The Monster Among Men ahead of their match at SummerSlam regarding Roman Reigns' return and much more!

So without further ado, let's dive into the biggest rumors you should know before this week's SmackDown.

#5 Backstage instruction to SmackDown Superstars ahead of Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam after the SmackDown main-event match featuring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman got over. After The Fiend became the new Universal Champion, The Big Dog came in and speared him. Reigns also went on to attack Braun Strowman.

As per reports, the returning Roman Reigns will have an edgier character on SmackDown. Tom Colohue revealed what Strowman and Wyatt were told before their match on Dropkick DiSKussions.

"Roman has been in constant contact for the last few weeks with the WWE, who've been giving him a lot more safety assurances and letting him know plans way ahead of anyone else in the company. The Fiend and Braun Strowman didn't know until just before the match that Roman Reigns was going to be there.

They knew how the match was going to go. They were told just beforehand, 'Oh at the end, Roman Reigns is going to come out. Beat you up. You're just going to lay down and take it.' Whereas Roman knew about the ThunderDome months before anyone else knew about the ThunderDome. Right now, he feels safe returning. They did a great job keeping it quiet."