Top SmackDown Rumors: Former champion has left the company after being threatened to be fired, Top name pulled from Royal Rumble?

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Ronda Rousey, D-Von Dudley, and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Champion when Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown and challenged her for the title. The feud between the two is likely over as there are plans for Rousey to focus on the tag team division going forward. However, there may be some bad news in regards to her. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what is in store for Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight at Royal Rumble along with the exit of D-Von Dudley.

3) SmackDown superstar Ronda Rousey pulled from the Royal Rumble?

As per Fightful Select, Ronda Rousey is not scheduled to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. The original plans were for her to have a singles match on the show. However, those plans seem to have changed since The Rowdy One lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the biggest names on the roster today, so it is surprising that the company will not have her participate in the Royal Rumble match either. With rumors of her focusing on the tag team division, it is possible that she and Shayna Baszler will go after the Women's Tag Team Titles next.

2) Details regarding the Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble

SmackDown Superstar Bray Wyatt will make his televised in-ring return at Royal Rumble when he faces LA Knight. The match between the two will be no ordinary contest, but the first-ever Pitch Black match. Not much is known about this match except that it is named Pitch Black because Mountain Dew is sponsoring it.

Fightful Select has reported that a press conference will be held after the show, which will also be sponsored by Mountain Dew. They revealed that neon elements are planned for the match. It will be fascinating to see how WWE puts this match together. One thing is for sure, it will be a grand spectacle featuring a lot of effects.

1) D-Von Dudley has left the company after being threatened to be fired

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner. It was a great 32 year career with 20 of those years I’ve been with Bubba entertaining you, and I’m sure somewhere down The road we will do it again. I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner. It was a great 32 year career with 20 of those years I’ve been with Bubba entertaining you, and I’m sure somewhere down The road we will do it again.

Former Tag Team Champion D-Von Dudley became an essential part of WWE as he worked as a backstage producer and put together some major matches and segments. However, as previously reported, he was forbidden from making an appearance at an independent event in December.

It was also revealed that Triple H had indicated that D-Von would be fired from WWE if he took part in any of those events. While D-Von canceled his commitments and stayed with WWE, he has now quit the company. PWInsider reported that Dudley and WWE have parted ways and the former Tag Team Champion no longer works for them.

