Top SmackDown Rumors: Heyman to turn on Reigns? 5-time WWE Champion to return, reason for big-name 'missing'(May 9)

In today's edition, we will take a look at some of the major changes to Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon wanting a 5-time WWE Champion to return, and the possibility of Paul Heyman turning on The Tribal Chief because of Brock Lesnar's return.

#5 SmackDown's Paul Heyman tipped to turn on Roman

Reigns

One of the most entertaining aspects of the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown is the way Heyman is constantly staring at Reigns. Though Heyman is known to add such minute-yet-remarkable additions to his character, former WWE legend Dutch Mantell feels there is more to it than Heyman being quirky.

Speaking to SportsKeeda on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that Heyman constantly looking at Roman Reigns is a sign of him eventually turning on The Tribal Chief to side with Brock Lesnar when he returns.

''Then the camera pulls back and there's Heyman, looking right at Roman... he's just looking at Roman. That's going to lead somewhere. So I think, it may not be true but I think Brock Lesnar will come back and I think Heyman will turn on Reigns and go back with Lesnar," Dutch Mantell said.

Before Paul Heyman took up the role of becoming Reigns' special counsel on SmackDown, he had been associated with Brock Lesnar for most of Lesnar's career in WWE.

Lesnar and Reigns have had a long-running rivalry in WWE, so it will be interesting to see which side Heyman decides to take when The Beast Incarnate finally returns.

