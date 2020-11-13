Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact. WWE is inching closer towards Survivor Series, where RAW and SmackDown will go head to head. It is certain that on Friday night this week, we will see more Superstars join Team SmackDown.

In today's edition, this article will talk about what the future holds for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and who he may be feuding with next. We will also take a look at Rey Mysterio's future in WWE, reason for Dominik's push and plans for a marriage.

So without further ado, let us jump right in and take a look at the big rumors involving SmackDown Superstars:

#5 Who will Roman Reigns feud with next on SmackDown?

After coming out on top in his feud against Jey Uso, Roman Reigns will soon be looking for a new challenger for the Universal Championship. Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that it likely that Kevin Owens will be next in line to feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

He also stated that it is possible that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have a brief feud with Daniel Bryan first. Bryan was brutally attacked by Jey Uso on SmackDown at the behest of Roman Reigns.

He's scheduled to work with Daniel Bryan, out of necessity it seems, because Bryan wasn't positioned like a main event title contender at all when he returned. The funny part is that Reigns vs. Bryan is a planned title direction shortly which makes no sense if you watched the match with Uso. Owens is also on that short list right now. But it's very clearly the Reigns show.

Kevin Owens has been languishing in the mid-card for far too long. It is time that The Prizefighter returns to the main event and possibly reclaim the Universal Championship.