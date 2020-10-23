Top SmackDown Rumors: The Usos to split? ; 6-time Champion to return by January; Details on Roman Reigns' 'highest stakes' announcement; Becky Lynch spotted backstage (23rd October)

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact. The WWE Draft is over and last week on SmackDown we saw the 'season premiere' of the blue brand. While there are some new and exciting faces on the show, Roman Reigns continues to carry SmackDown on his back.

One of the biggest rumors this article will talk about is the possible return of a major Superstar who has been out since WrestleMania. Apart from that speculation on Paul Heyman managing a tag team and Becky Lynch's future will also be discussed.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest rumors and stories affecting SmackDown:

#5 SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns to make an announcement

Roman Reigns continues to dominate SmackDown as the Universal Champion and Tribal Chief of the blue brand. Reigns have been feuding with his cousin Jey Uso over the past few weeks.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso attacked The Big Dog with a steel chair only to get beaten by his elder cousin once again. The two men will be facing each other at Hell in a Cell and WWE.com have revealed that Roman Reigns will be making a major announcement this SmackDown.

The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he’s promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history.

It will be interesting to see what The Big Dog will have in store for Jey Uso on SmackDown. It has already been announced that the two cousins will face each other in the first-ever I Quit match to take place inside Hell in a Cell.