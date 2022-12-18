Top SmackDown star, rival Hall of Famer - 5 Rhea Ripley matches we need to see in WWE in 2023

Rhea Ripley had a difficult 2022 in WWE. She began the year with the dissolution of her tag team with Nikki A.S.H., which then led to a new team with Liv Morgan. After failing to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, they also split up. This led to a dramatic shift for The Ripper.

She eventually joined The Judgment Day and began to rebuild momentum. Ripley even earned a title shot against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, she suffered several medical setbacks, which kept her out of the ring for months.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is now back in action and was even part of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. While her 2022 didn't quite go as well as she and her fans likely hoped for, there's a strong chance that 2023 will be a much stronger year for the Australian.

Several big moments are awaiting the powerhouse star. There are also a ton of exciting opponents for her to either compete against for the first time or for the first time in a while. Which opponents does The Ripper need to fight in the upcoming year?

Below are five Rhea Ripley matches we need to see in WWE in 2023.

#5. A bout with Becky Lynch could be a headliner

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Raise your hand if you enjoyed this state down between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on #WWERaw Raise your hand if you enjoyed this state down between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on #WWERaw https://t.co/AHcIW4z4pX

Becky Lynch had an up-and-down 2022. She began the year as RAW Women's Champion, a title she held proudly until losing the belt to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. From there, she was featured regularly but failed to win back her coveted title.

Lynch stole the show at SummerSlam alongside Bianca Belair and ultimately turned babyface, only to suffer an injury. Thankfully, the former Lasskicker returned in a big way, helping Team Bianca Belair win at Survivor Series WarGames.

Looking ahead to 2023, The Man seems to be on a collision course with Rhea Ripley. The two recently had a much-talked-about staredown on Monday Night RAW, and fans are begging for a major fight between the former champions. This match needs to happen in 2023 and should probably headline a major Premium Live Event.

#4. She should wrestle Ronda Rousey in a big-time bout

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey had a very strong 2022 in terms of success. She returned to the company after having a child and instantly won the Royal Rumble match. She was in a major bout at WrestleMania and later defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While she lost the title to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank, The Baddest Woman On The Planet has since regained the belt after defeating Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. She's now on top of the blue brand, with nobody seemingly ready to knock her off of her perch.

There aren't many stars who will appear as credible threats to Rousey, but Rhea Ripley is certainly one who does. The powerful Australian clashing with the mixed martial artist could be a major match that headlines a big show. The only difficult thing is deciding who should win in the end.

#3. Ripley has a history with Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox fighting Shayna Baszler

Tegan Nox made her big return to WWE just a handful of weeks ago, but she spent most of 2022 away from the company. WWE released the Welsh superstar in November 2021. Unfortunately, Tegan was rarely featured in the months leading up to her release.

Thankfully, with Triple H in charge of WWE's creative direction, Nox is back with the company and back to wrestling regularly. 2022 marked her return, but 2023 will hopefully see her reach higher heights than ever before.

Before joining the main roster, Nox had a rivalry with Rhea Ripley. One of Tegan's most well-documented injuries came in a match with The Ripper. Ripley bragged about it and made light of it afterward. The two continue their rivalry on the main roster could be great for sometime in 2023.

#2. Rhea needs to wrestle Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Blair

Bianca Belair had an incredible 2022. She won the RAW Women's Championship on Night one of WrestleMania and is yet to lose the title despite battling a plethora of opposition. There's a strong chance she will hold the title for the coming months too.

While Belair had a fantastic year, there's a strong chance that her momentum could have been halted mid-way through. Had the injury bug not hit Rhea Ripley, The Eradicator was set to challenge The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship. She may have gone on to win the belt.

Fans can only speculate what may have happened if the two had their scheduled match in 2022, but they may finally see the two top stars clash in 2023. Many predict Rhea will be in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Belair at WrestleMania. Regardless of how it happens, they should clash in the next year.

#1. She has a ready-made feud with Beth Phoenix

Seth Joseph @SethJoseph95 Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley is gonna be so good #WWERaw Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley is gonna be so good #WWERaw https://t.co/rdV3QgdaX8

Beth Phoenix's last appearance on WWE programming didn't go how she likely would have hoped. Edge battled Finn Balor at Extreme Rules in an I Quit Match, and Rhea Ripley threatened to crush Beth's skull with a chair if her husband didn't quit the bout.

Edge said I Quit for his wife's sake, but the maniacal Rhea Ripley still smashed the Hall of Famer's head with a chair. Judgment Day left victorious, and neither Edge nor Beth have been seen since.

The Hall of Famer needs to return to action in 2023 and have a big-time fight with Rhea Ripley. Fans see these two powerhouses of different generations clashing as a dream match, and the story is already there for them to capitalize on.

