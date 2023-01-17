January 11, 1993, was the date of the first-ever episode of WWE RAW. The groundbreaking television show went on to take over cable, often being one of the highest-rated and most talked about programs each week.

A special episode of Monday Night RAW will air next week. WWE will present RAW 30 on Monday, January 23, which will officially celebrate the red brand's "30th anniversary," as promoted by the company.

So far, very little is known about the special edition of RAW. The event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Ric Flair and Tatanka have claimed that they were asked to attend. Additionally, PWInsider recently reported that both Kane and X-Pac would be at the big show.

While those four legends seem likely to appear on the big show, other top stars from both today and the past that will likely be featured on RAW. In fact, there's a strong chance that four Hall of Famers and one top star from the blue brand may appear on the upcoming program. Who might show up?

Below are five WWE stars and legends who could appear at RAW 30.

#5. Mick Foley is currently working with the company for A&E

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue https://t.co/QrMW0pSXsC

Mick Foley is one of the biggest wrestling stars of the Attitude Era. The former WWE Champion was incredibly popular, known for his spine-chilling promos and insane daredevil stunts. His character work is virtually unmatched by any wrestler, past or present.

The Hardcore Legend has had an on-again, off-again relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment since his first retirement in 2000. He's most recently been working with the company on their Most Wanted Treasures program for A&E.

Foley could very well appear on the big show thanks to his current relationship with the company. It'd make sense, as the former WWE Champion was a critical part of RAW from 1996 until his retirement in 2000, and after that in various comebacks and authority figure roles.

#4. Road Dogg already works behind the scenes

Road Dogg works backstage

The Road Dogg Jesse James, aka Brian James, was a critical part of WWE during the Attitude Era. While he wasn't a frequent main event act, he was a key member of D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws. He held a handful of titles during his time with the company.

Over the last decade, Road Dogg worked behind the scenes for World Wrestling Entertainment. He spent time as the head writer of SmackDown in 2016. James currently works as a Senior Vice President of Live Events under the Triple H-led regime for however long that lasts. He's occasionally popped up on television, including both RAW and NXT, over the past year.

Given that he's already working behind the scenes, Brian James would be a smart bet to appear on WWE RAW 30. Since X-Pac is reportedly set to appear, D-Generation X reuniting is quite likely. While their returns have been done quite frequently, fans may still be excited to see the stars of their childhood together again.

#3. Bubba Ray Dudley could show up after just being in a headline match at an IMPACT Wrestling event

Bubba Ray Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer best known for being part of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz. He and D-Von won a near-unimaginable amount of gold together. He's also succeeded as a solo star, specifically outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

As Bully Ray, Bubba has recently been competing in IMPACT Wrestling. He's also regularly appeared for the National Wrestling Alliance. Still, he has a good relationship with WWE and occasionally appears on The Bump.

Given that Ray is still a semi-active wrestler, he's one of only a handful of legends who can return to the company and part-take in physicality of any kind. This gives him a better chance of showing up, even if just to put somebody through a table. Who wouldn't want to see that?

#2. Kurt Angle has appeared on both WWE RAW and SmackDown over the past year

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE history. Even before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, he won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. He won numerous world championships in pro wrestling and dominated RAW, SmackDown, and even TNA Wrestling.

Angle has kept close ties with WWE. He's appeared on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown over the past six-or-so months, with his most recent appearance taking place on a special episode of the blue brand.

The former world champion's close relationship with the company makes an appearance of some kind quite likely. His role may ultimately be relatively minor, but fans are always happy to see the Hall of Famer back. Alpha Academy, on the other hand, maybe less pleased.

#1. Roman Reigns was included in local promotion for WWE RAW

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably the most successful pro wrestler since the rise of John Cena. The Head Of The Table has main evented several WrestleMania shows and far more premium live events by other names. Reigns is also a multi-time world champion.

Reigns is the current top star in the company. He's been Universal Champion since the summer of 2020 and even unified the world titles last year. The Tribal Chief is set to compete at the Royal Rumble 2023 against Kevin Owens.

While most active wrestlers are usually around for big shows, Reigns has a part-time schedule that may lead to him missing the epic night. However, he is being advertised locally, although WWE has yet to announce him to be part of the big show. Still, given how monumental the night is, an appearance from the top champion seems logical.

