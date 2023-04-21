Top star who compared herself to The Rock and John Cena might just make epic WWE return for a final run

While WWE has some strong female performers at the top of the card, the overall strength of the company's women's division is lacking. This has been the case since last May when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out over creative differences.

The Legit Boss, in particular, has been a big miss for the female roster, as her in-ring excellence and name value were crucial in the division's rise in prominence. However, she is currently living out one of her wrestling dreams. Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, is thriving in Japan.

She is the current IWGP Women's Champion and has had some excellent matches so far. There is more to come, as Mercedes has claimed she plans to stay in Japan. The four-time RAW Women's Champion is not short on confidence, too, as she feels she can reach the level of John Cena and The Rock.

However, in the long term, after a career-reviving run in Japan, Mercedes Moné may become Sasha Banks again. Whether it is a year from now or even later, she will likely return to WWE as a much bigger star.

While she has only wrestled a few times since making the move, Japan so far has elevated Mercedes' stock in the ring and as a character. She may very well reach those heights she is dreaming of, with a blockbuster return only making her even bigger.

Sasha's real-life best friend, Bayley, hopes she will come back one day. The Role Model even said WWE is "her home."

WWE may finally realize how great Sasha Banks is

After several booking mistakes marred Sasha Banks' WWE career, the company must not repeat them if she returns. The Legit Boss should have been viewed in a similar light to the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair within the company, as she has made more than enough history to be on their level.

A fulfilling comeback would be the only way for WWE to recognize it. Banks can have a legendary run under Triple H, with several dream matches and feuds yet to be played out. She might even win a singles match at WrestleMania!

If The Game retains primary creative power, the chances of Mercedes Moné returning for a final run are high. However, for now, her focus is on Japan and raising the standard of women's wrestling all over the world.

