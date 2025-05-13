Top star to cost Dominik Mysterio his title; 47-year-old becomes new champion? 3 things that will happen if Finn Balor betrays The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been viewed as the quiet leader of The Judgment Day, but it looks like his time with the group might be coming to an end soon. For months now, RAW has been teasing the possibility of the Prince leaving the faction.

Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been clashing a lot recently, leaving fans curious if the faction is on the verge of splitting up.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are rocking the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, while Dirty Dom took home the Intercontinental Championship from WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Finn is left without a title, feeling pretty frustrated and down on his luck.

What might go down if the ex-Universal champ decides to turn on The Judgment Day? Here are three things that could happen:

#3. Reunion with AJ Styles after Finn Balor betrays Dominik and helps the 47-year-old win

AJ Styles and Penta will go up against the Judgment Day pair of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on next week's RAW. This showdown follows Penta's assist in keeping the faction at bay during the Styles vs. Balor match on this week's episode.

This match between the two ex-Bullet Club leaders was arranged after The Phenomenal One announced his intention to go after Dominik's Intercontinental Championship.

At the Backlash PLE, Balor and the Judgment Day squad showed up to back Dominik in his first title defense after winning the championship. Things were already tough for him, but they got even trickier. At one point, McDonagh had Penta in a hold while Carlito distracted the referee. Balor had a golden opportunity to take Penta out and help Dominik, but he appeared to hesitate.

This week, Mysterio called out Finn Balor for a major betrayal at the PLE. Backstage, he wanted to know why Balor almost put his title at risk. Next week, The Prince might drop hints about working with The Phenomenal One. As the drama unfolds, when Styles finally goes up against Dirty Dom for the title, Finn could betray Dom and team up again with his former Bullet Club buddy.

#2. Finn Balor could align with Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez has been making waves on WWE Monday Night RAW and was recently seen backstage in a serious conversation with Finn Balor. After her success in NXT, it looks like Perez is ready to shine even brighter.

In an unexpected turn of events, Balor might team up with Perez if he turns on The Judgment Day. This fresh partnership could spark an intense tag team rivalry with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Given Perez’s growing fanbase and Balor’s established success, they could swiftly emerge as one of RAW’s most captivating duos, paving the way for an intense feud.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could then add Rusev to the faction

If Balor turns on Dominik and The Judgment Day, Rusev might step in as a possible replacement. He'd be a great addition to the group, bringing some serious muscle without taking the spotlight away from the others.

Rusev's overwhelming presence could boost his reputation in the group. In a way, he could take on a role similar to what Jacob Fatu did in the Bloodline.

He could act as the powerhouse supporting the leaner Dominik. The Behemoth could be prepared to back the 27-year-old whenever he boasts or confronts adversaries who may have the physical advantage.

