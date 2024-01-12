Top star to finally be honored after years away due to controversial firing? - 4 WWE names who should be inducted in the 2024 Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is a special class. The yearly ceremony highlights and honors legends of professional wrestling. While it initially focused just on those who helped World Wrestling Entertainment become what it is today, it later expanded to feature stars who never or rarely competed in the promotion.

The Hall of Fame first began in 1993 as a way of honoring Andre the Giant. Yearly ceremonies continued through 1996 before it was discontinued for several years. It returned 20 years ago and has remained a staple of WrestleMania weekend ever since.

It has already been confirmed that the 2024 Hall of Fame will take place following Friday Night SmackDown, the night before WrestleMania Saturday. As of now, no inductees have officially been announced.

In this article, we will take a look at four wrestling legends who could and should be considered for this year's ceremony. This includes a late-great star, a talent who left the company following a controversial firing, & more.

Below are four WWE names who should be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

#4. William Regal could become a Hall of Famer this year

Expand Tweet

William Regal is one of the most talented wrestlers of all time. He combined great brawling, suplexes, and technical skills. He outclassed some of the top names in the industry, as very few superstars could even match his style. He also won several titles during his time as an active performer in WWE.

While Regal had an incredible in-ring career both in and out of WWE, it could be argued that his biggest influence has been in a non-wrestling role. Being the former General Manager of NXT, Regal spent years as the face of the developmental brand. He also contributed and continues to help out behind the scenes.

The British superstar certainly deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame. Given that he returned to the company last year and is seemingly able to appear on programming again as of 2024, an induction into the prestigious club should be made a priority.

#3. AJ Lee could return to WWE by entering the Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

AJ Lee was one of the most successful female performers in WWE during her tenure with the promotion. She was a multi-time Divas Champion and, in many ways, helped pave the way for what eventually became the Women's Evolution.

Unfortunately, her time with WWE came to an end almost a decade ago. Between her body being beaten up and the controversial firing of her husband, CM Punk, the company was clearly not a fit for her any longer. She has remained estranged and absent ever since.

That could change soon, however. CM Punk made his shocking return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and looks to be a key figure moving forward. If Punk and the company mended fences, AJ could be next. From there, she could be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#2. Batista was already meant to be inducted

Batista on SmackDown 1000

Batista has had an incredible career in WWE. The multi-time World Champion rose through the ranks of Ohio Valley Wrestling, RAW, and SmackDown. He went from being a Leviathan to a Deacon to becoming The Animal we all know and love. Batista's journey even led him to the main event of WrestleMania.

Interestingly, The Animal was already meant to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. He was supposed to be inducted in 2020, but the world shut down thanks to the Covid-19-related pandemic. He pulled out and hasn't been able to be honored yet.

The Animal deserves his place in the Hall of Fame, and it should happen in 2024. The only possible barrier to stop him from taking his place in history this year is his busy schedule. Batista may have an acting gig that could prevent him from appearing in WWE.

#1. Bray Wyatt could be honored

The late Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was one of the most special performers in WWE and professional wrestling history. He had a mind for wrestling that nobody else could duplicate and mic skills that blew away even the most talented performers.

Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion tragically passed away last year. The news came as a shock to fans, friends, and family alike. It was absolutely tragic and something that many still haven't been able to fully accept months later.

Wyatt's untimely passing was an unfortunate ending to an already Hall of Fame-worthy career. While putting him in this soon wouldn't have happened had he not passed, there's no doubt that he would have eventually found his way into the HOF. The company should honor Wyatt and his legacy this year.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here