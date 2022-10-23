Top star holds up Vince McMahon for money in real life, first-ever father-daughter match - This week in WWE history (October 17-October 23)

WWE continues to make history every week. Plenty of exciting events and matches have taken place over the past seven days, including Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's epic brawl. NXT presented the much-awaited Halloween Havoc special on Saturday while Logan Paul made an emphatic statement on SmackDown.

As fans of the business, it can be fun to look back at the shows, moments, matches, and individuals who have made the company what it is today. Each week, we look back at some of the most pivotal moments in wrestling history to tickle fans' nostalgic bones or even inform them of something they've never seen.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Jeff Jarrett held up Vince McMahon backstage at WWE No Mercy on October 17, 1999

Chyna vs. Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett made a dramatic exit from WWE in 1999 as his contract expired, and he reached a deal to join World Championship Wrestling. While still the Intercontinental Champion, he verbally agreed to appear at the No Mercy event held on October 17 and lose his coveted title to Chyna.

Jarrett met with Jim Ross on the day of the show and wanted to discuss the compensation he was owed for his services. The veteran was seemingly concerned about the company holding up his cash as he was on the verge of making his exit.

Many believe Jarrett refusing to wrestle without being paid was him essentially holding Vince McMahon up for money. Despite the drama, he has downplayed the incident on his My World podcast and in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the latter's INSIGHT program. You can check out his comments below.

"Vince didn’t have to pay me, the night of the Chyna match. He’s the promoter, he’s the boss. You know, “Jeff held Vince up!” Really?! With a thirty-eight or a forty-five? I mean, come on, that’s so preposterous! But he gave me the check, I went (…) I tried to give my effort, as much as is humanly in me, each evening. And I did it that night as well. And the storyline that had been built was marvelous. But, getting that opportunity, Vince, we hugged that night when I left. So, burying the hatchet, in my mind, I never thought that."

Jim Ross spoke to McMahon, and the latter ultimately agreed to pay Jarrett. The champion lost a Good Housekeeping Match against Chyna and joined WCW in the days that followed.

#4. Goldberg made his epic return to WWE during RAW on October 17, 2016

Goldberg had a one-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 to 2004, which wasn't well-received by both parties. After twelve years away from WWE, The Icon made his triumphant return to RAW on October 17, 2016.

The former World Heavyweight Champion agreed to a video game deal with the promotion. While promoting the title, he randomly mentioned that he'd like to wrestle Brock Lesnar again. Heyman heard the comments and made the challenge during the October 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Goldberg came out to close the show, with Michael Cole asking him about Heyman and Lesnar's challenge. The legend cut a real promo about his life and fears before accepting Lesnar's challenge for Survivor Series.

Since returning to WWE, Goldberg has wrestled on twelve occasions. Da Man captured the Universal Championship twice in those twelve matches. While his return seemed unlikely leading up to 2016, his legacy has only been strengthened during his current tenure with the promotion.

#3. A father-daughter 'I Quit' Match took place during WWE No Mercy on October 19, 2003

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 On this day in 2003, Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie McMahon at No Mercy in the first and only “Father vs Daugher match” this was also an I Quit Match. On this day in 2003, Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie McMahon at No Mercy in the first and only “Father vs Daugher match” this was also an I Quit Match. https://t.co/8yODFd9Lna

McMahon family drama was a staple of WWE programming throughout the 2000s. Stephanie McMahon was the general manager of SmackDown in 2003 and made a title match pitting Vince McMahon's golden boy Brock Lesnar against The Undertaker. Vince didn't like the bout, but Stephanie refused to change it. In retaliation, the former CEO booked himself into a bout against his daughter.

Vince McMahon wrestled his daughter Stephanie in an I Quit Match at No Mercy 2003, with the added stipulation that she could win by pinfall or submission while he could only win via submission. Two more stipulations were later added to the bout. If Stephanie lost, she would be forced to resign as general manager, while if Vince lost, he'd step down as WWE Chairman.

During the bout, Vince flaunted his power consistently, even using a lead pipe to choke his daughter. Stephanie refused to quit, but her mother, Linda McMahon, quit on Stephanie's behalf, giving Mr. McMahon the victory.

#2. The first-ever WWE Taboo Tuesday event took place on October 19, 2004

Randy Orton vs. Ric Flair

The first-ever Taboo Tuesday took place on October 19, 2004, and broke the usual tradition of special events airing on Sundays. However, the real intrigue behind the event was the gimmick associated with the show.

Fan interaction was the key difference between Taboo Tuesday and other pay-per-view events, as they could vote online for who would compete in a certain match or the stipulation attached to a match. The WWE Universe voted for Shelton Benjamin to challenge Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship in the opening contest.

Other matches on the show included Randy Orton vs. Ric Flair in a Steel Cage Match, Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Eric Bischoff vs. Eugene. While Taboo Tuesday eventually transitioned to Cyber Sunday, the event was discontinued after 2008.

#1. A superstar was buried alive during In WWE Your House: Buried Alive on October 20, 1996

Mankind and The Undertaker

One of the most unusual gimmick matches of all time debuted on October 20, 1996. At the appropriately named event WWE Buried Alive: In Your House, Mankind took on The Undertaker in the first-ever Buried Alive Match.

The rules of the match are exactly what one would expect as the wrestlers fight to toss the other into a grave and then cover them with dirt. Once enough dirt has covered the fallen superstar at the referee's discretion, the wrestler left standing is declared the winner.

The Undertaker and Mankind had a brutal fight that went around the ringside area, up the ramp, and to the makeshift graveyard. After a hard-fought bout, The Undertaker defeated Foley, but The Executioner showed up and attacked The Deadman. The deranged Mankind aided The Executioner in knocking The Undertaker out post-match.

With The Phenom now in the grave, they began to bury him. Due to how long it took, other heels on the roster, including Goldust and Triple H, came out to help bury The Phenom faster. Once buried, lightning struck, and The Undertaker's hand rose from the ground as the show concluded.

