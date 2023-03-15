Top star potentially leaving after huge event, naturally unlikable - 5 reasons why Seth Rollins should turn heel following WWE WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. When the former world champion enters the arena, fans loudly applaud and serenade him with his theme. He's so popular that even fans in rival promotions will sometimes sing his theme song during major matches.

The Visionary's recent rise in popularity seemingly came out of nowhere. He spent much of 2022, and a few years prior to that, as a major villain. Despite that, his charisma and consistency won fans over and he became a beloved babyface once again. Still, there's no guarantee that he will remain a hero for much longer.

While it may seem ludicrous to turn such a popular star back into a villain, there's a chance that World Wrestling Entertainment will take this path with The Visionary. There are a handful of reasons why a heel turn could be the right move & this article will dive into several of them. Why should Rollins return to the dark side?

Below are five reasons why Seth Rollins should turn heel following WWE WrestleMania.

#5. He's a veteran who can lead matches

Morgan @redheadwriter I have always wanted Seth Rollins to use the superplex into the falcon arrow as a finisher. I have always wanted Seth Rollins to use the superplex into the falcon arrow as a finisher. https://t.co/0proPHnxbO

It may seem hard to believe for long-time WWE fans, but Seth Rollins has become a veteran in the promotion. He first started wrestling in 2005 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2010.

Rollins recently spoke about becoming a locker room leader and how the change was unexpected. You can check out his comments below.

"I don't know when, really, I became the guy who was sitting on the other side of the curtain, giving advice. I don't know when that happened. I just remember being the guy coming back, being like, Mr. Cena, excuse me, do you have anything for me?" Seth began. "I feel like it's happened very recently. I just started to notice kinda on these shows that there was nobody sitting in that spot."

Given his veteran status, he is likely to lead matches with most of his opponents. Typically, heels are the ones to lead a match in professional wrestling. As a result, Rollins turning to the villainous side of things would make a lot of sense.

#4. Roman Reigns could potentially disappear from television after WrestleMania

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is on top of the world. He's the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held both titles for nearly a year now. The Universal Championship, on the other hand, has been in his possession for over two and a half years.

While his title reign has been incredible, every champion has to lose at some point. Many believe that The Tribal Chief's time as champion will be expiring at WrestleMania 39. In fact, most believe Cody Rhodes will leave the show as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Roman may even take a break from the promotion afterward.

If Reigns does lose his coveted title and takes a break from the ring, the top heel in the industry will be gone. Seth Rollins may take the villainous path in order to fill The Head Of The Table's giant shadow. Somebody will need to lead the company as a villain, and who better than The Visionary?

#3. He could be used to put over and elevate babyfaces

Johnny Gargano

WWE is exciting for fans thanks to the blend of exciting young stars, top modern superstars, and legends from the past. While the aforementioned legends are always fun to watch, the younger or less established superstars will always be the lifeblood of the company. There's no future without new stars.

Seth Rollins may be WWE's answer to help establish new top stars. As noted, he's a great leader in the ring, but he also has a wonderful resume thanks to being on top of the company for a decade. His feuds and losses mean something.

The Visionary may turn heel to help mold and build new top-level babyfaces. Somebody like Johnny Gargano or NXT's Bron Breakker would be elevated considerably by a feud with the former Universal Champion. A heel Rollins ultimately losing to an aspiring top babyface would be even better.

#2. Rollins is a natural heel

Seth Rollins is a great wrestler who the WWE fans adore, but there's no denying that he has heelish tendencies. Everything about The Visionary character screams being a villain, despite having many fans supporting him each week.

His obnoxious cackle should annoy fans, along with his over-the-top and outrageous outfits. Even his self-absorbed obsession with his theme song should make Seth a villain.

Rollins is naturally a heel, which may be why WWE ultimately decides to make him one once again. Many of his actions are villainous already, so a heel turn shouldn't be too difficult to accomplish, especially if the promotion dares to change his addicting theme song.

#1. His epic WWE rivalry with Cody Rhodes could resume

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Arguably the biggest reason to turn Seth Rollins heel is to bring back a rivalry that led to arguably the best trilogy of matches in modern WWE history. These bouts featured The Visionary and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in a bout against Seth that stole the weekend. They then somehow managed to pull off two more incredible bouts in rapid succession, one of which while Cody was severely injured.

If Rhodes does defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he'll need a top-level villain to feud with. Seth turning heel again could be the perfect story to tell while also offering incredible matches.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes