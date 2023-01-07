Top star preparing for retirement, underutilized tag team - 5 WWE stars who should switch brands in 2023

While WWE is loaded with talent, not everybody is always utilized to the best of their ability. Some stars may be on a brand where there's not enough television time. Some wrestlers may need new scenery and new opponents to feel fresh.

Now that 2023 has arrived, there are a full twelve months to wipe the slate clean for some superstars and allow them to freshen up by moving them to another brand.

Some stars may be a better fit on RAW, while others would seemingly fit in better on SmackDown. Some may even do better in NXT. Regardless, this article will look at a handful of wrestlers who may need to shift brands this year.

Below are five WWE stars who should switch brands in 2023.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura could have a revigorated push in WWE on RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura is often regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world. He's held the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship since joining WWE. He's also a former Royal Rumble winner. Unfortunately, fans may forget about his success due to how little he is being utilized.

The King Of Strong Style has been lost in the shuffle for quite some time. While his Pro Wrestling NOAH appearance was exciting for many fans, he needs concrete screen time in WWE moving forward, as he's rarely been given long-term stories in the promotion.

A move to RAW could be the best opportunity for Nakamura. He can receive more screen time and match time going forward. Additionally, if World Wrestling Entertainment still wants to follow through with their teased storyline with The Bloodline, they can.

This, of course, is because The Usos and Roman Reigns can bounce around between both brands.

#4. Sonya Deville is seemingly lost in the shuffle on SmackDown

Sonya Deville is arguably one of the most underutilized women in WWE. The SmackDown competitor was first shoved into the limelight through Tough Enough but has since competed on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She also spent time as an on-screen authority figure.

When THE Pridefighter made the jump from an authority figure back to an in-ring competitor, many fans thought a big push was on the way. Unfortunately, that push never came to pass. Deville rarely wins matches, if she even makes the blue brand's television at all.

Thankfully, moving Deville to another brand could help her considerably. She could move to NXT and lead Toxic Attraction now that Mandy Rose is no longer with the company.

Another option is for The Jersey Devil to move to RAW and battle it out with their stacked roster. The red brand being three hours long means there's a better chance of her receiving regular TV time.

#3. Humberto Carrillo & #2. Angel Garza, Los Lotharios need an opportunity to shine

Los Lotharios

Los Lotharios is a Friday Night SmackDown tag team consisting of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. The cousins are two of the best wrestlers in WWE, with Angel being a former Cruiserweight Champion. Humberto is yet to win a title, which is further proof that the duo needs a change.

Of all the underrated and underutilized talent in World Wrestling Entertainment, Los Lotharios are perhaps the most deserving of a push. Angel and Humberto are rarely on television, but this may just be due to SmackDown only being two hours long.

The talented stars could move to Monday Night RAW, where the tag team division is somewhat stale and give the show a boost. Another option is for them to follow in the footsteps of The New Day and attempt to take over NXT.

#1. Edge should end his career in front of the biggest audience

Edge on RAW

Edge is one of the most decorated superstars of all time. He's a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and tag team champion.

Unlike the other stars on this list, Edge's issue isn't that he's underutilized. Unfortunately, The Rated R Superstar may not be around for much longer. He noted last year that he plans to hang up his boots in 2023. If that's ultimately what happens, he should go out in the biggest way possible.

While RAW is the longest-running show WWE has, Friday Night SmackDown has the most viewers. In fact, last week's episode of the blue brand had nearly one-million more eyeballs than this past week's edition of RAW.

If Edge is indeed hanging up the boots, he should do so in front of a larger audience. He has earned the right to go out in a big way.

Which other wrestlers do you think need to shift brands? Let us know in the comments section below.

