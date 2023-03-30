Top star rumored to join company, WrestleMania headliner - 5 WWE Superstars John Cena could put over if he becomes the United States Champion 

John Cena is one of the greatest champions in WWE history. He's a 16-time world champion, former tag team champion, and multi-time United States Champion. In fact, he's close to becoming tied with Ric Flair in having the most U.S. title reigns of all time.

It just so happens that he may be able to pull that feat off in just a few days. John Cena is set to go one-on-one with reigning United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The bout is set to occur on Night 1 and many believe that The Face That Runs The Place will manage to not only defeat Austin, but win the coveted belt and even defend it against a superstar in the future.

If the Hollywood star does win the United States Championship at WrestleMania, he'll almost certainly lose it to another current superstar, but it could also be to someone that hasn't debuted yet. With a stacked roster filled with talented wrestlers, who might Cena go on to lose the title to? Who could he put over and help elevate to a new level?

Below are five WWE superstars John Cena could put over if he becomes the United States Champion.

#5. Bronson Reed is a beast

Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is a powerhouse. The Australian star was an NXT North American Champion before being released by WWE. He was recently rehired and is currently competing on RAW.

The powerful big man isn't currently scheduled to wrestle at The Show of Shows, but he is part of a major WrestleMania Week match. Bronson will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and could potentially win the entire thing.

A powerhouse like Reed would be the perfect foil for Cena. Big Match John can try but ultimately fail to withstand Reed's power and size, and thus put the big man over. This will set Bronson on a path to dominating WWE.

#4. Johnny Gargano is yet to win a title on the main roster

Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is an extremely talented WWE Superstar. He rose to prominence within the company on NXT, winning every singles and tag team title available for male superstars. After taking a break from WWE, he returned in 2022 and joined the RAW brand.

The former NXT Champion will have a busy few days. Gargano is set to partake in the 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday Night SmackDown. From there, Johnny will battle Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Johnny Wrestling and John Cena are two very different pro wrestlers, but that could be exactly why they'd be great together. Cena had iconic matches & rivalries with the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, & Kevin Owens. He could help make Gargano a star, just as he did with all three of those major names.

#3. Austin Theory could defeat the legend in a rematch

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the more despised personas in WWE today. He's a member of the Monday Night RAW roster and is the current United States Champion in his second reign with the belt.

As noted, The Now has a major match set for WWE WrestleMania. He'll be defending his title against John Cena at The Show Of Shows. The bout could lead to the biggest win of his career or a devastating loss.

If Austin does lose his United States Championship to John Cena on the first night of WrestleMania 39, there's no guarantee that the rivalry would end there. Instead, Austin could have a rematch with Cena, defeat the legend, and win back his coveted title.

#2. Cody Rhodes could battle Cena if he loses at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in WWE. He's held numerous titles throughout his career and even left the company for several years, helping create All Elite Wrestling. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. This comes after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

While many believe Cody can, should, and probably will win at WrestleMania, there's no guarantee that he will dethrone Roman. If he doesn't, he could potentially set his eyes on the United States Championship instead and ultimately defeat Cena for the belt.

#1. The debuting Jay White could dethrone John Cena

Jay White is one of the most talented and popular wrestlers in the world not currently signed to WWE. While he's wrestled in various top promotions, he's best known for his time in New Japan where he was the leader of The Bullet Club.

The Switchblade has been on the minds of fans for quite some time now. After an extensive stay in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jay has left the promotion in the hopes of making it big in the United States. Many expect that to mean a run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

If Jay does indeed make the jump, he could debut on RAW. An exciting way to debut could be by accepting a United States Championship open challenge the night after WrestleMania. Defeating Big Match John in his debut could be a game changer.

