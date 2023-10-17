Top star's first WWE match in nearly 10 years, potential brand switch? 4 Directions for Shinsuke Nakamura after his big win on RAW tonight

Shinsuke Nakamura has been under the spotlight in WWE recently. Before Fastlane 2023, Nakamura was involved in a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. While the Japanese star was close to beating Rollins, the latter was the better man every time they faced.

Later, Shinsuke Nakamura pursued a rivalry with Ricochet. On the latest edition of RAW, the duo locked horns in a Falls Count Anywhere match. In what was a highly entertaining contest, The King of Strong Style ended the rivalry with a win. Since then, many have been wondering what will the Japanese wrestler do next.

In this article, we will look at four possible directions for Shinsuke Nakamura after his big victory on RAW's season premiere:

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura can team up with Akira Tozawa

Under the reign of Triple H, Japanese talent has seemed to flourish in WWE. While Asuka held the Women's Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura also has found himself in multiple big-time feuds. However, the one Japanese man who has not found his footing is Akira Tozawa.

A fan favorite, Tozawa has not been used to his best capacity on RAW. Hence, WWE could create a team consisting of Tozawa and Nakamura. While this would require Nakamura to turn face, it would help Tozawa a big deal, considering he would make regular television appearances.

#3. Challenge Gunther

Since making his debut on the main roster, Gunther has been a dominant force. Not only has the Austrian become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, but managed to earn appreciation from fans. This is one reason several fans are interested in knowing when Gunther will turn face.

While that's a question only WWE could answer, the Stamford-based promotion could book a feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther if they wish to turn the latter face.

Given the path Nakamura is on, he is arguably the biggest heel on RAW. Hence, he could be a perfect opponent for Gunther before the latter challenges for a World Title.

#2. Move to NXT

Before Shinsuke Nakamura could be a big name on the main roster, the Japanese star pent a considerable amount of time on NXT. During his time with the brand, Nakamura went on to become NXT Champion. Given his feud with Ricochet has now ended, Nakamura could once again move to NXT.

In recent times, the former black and gold brand has seen several superstars compete in its ring. The major reported reason behind it is NXT's desire to project itself as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown. Hence, by bringing Nakamura to NXT, WWE could achieve its goal.

#1. Welcome CM Punk

After being terminated from his contract at All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk is left without a home to wrestle at. Since his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, rumors suggest Punk is on his way to WWE. If that's the case, WWE could book a rivalry between him and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Given the WWE Universe will greet CM Punk with a huge pop when he returns, a feud against a heel like Nakamura would help elevate Punk as a face. Also, given the duo have never faced each other, fans will be treated to a fresh feud.