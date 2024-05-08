Top star's interference, potential invasion & more — 4 finishes for Tama Tonga's first singles match on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga will face Bobby Lashley on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in one of the qualifying matches for the King of the Ring Tournament. Fans should expect many surprises and shockers because this is Tonga's first singles match in the WWE.

Although both superstars have a good chance of winning, ringside interference could influence the match's outcome. Several things can happen during the first-round qualifier bout between both superstars, which may leave fans startled.

Let's look at four possible finishes for the King of the Ring qualifier match between Tama Tonga and Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bobby Lashley could win via roll-up

Bobby Lashley has seemingly lost his spark recently despite being one of the top stars in WWE. Therefore, he has a perfect opportunity to redeem himself by securing a huge victory on the upcoming edition of SmackDown and advancing to the King of the Ring tournament.

However, Tama Tonga is undeniably a formidable opponent and a pinfall victory over him seems implausible. Therefore, the match's outcome could see The All Mighty tactfully grabbing a roll-up win over The Bloodline member.

Defeating Tonga will accentuate Bobby Lashley's victory and provide him with much-needed momentum post-Draft 2024. Besides, it will also help WWE protect the MFT, as a loss via roll-up will not make him look much weaker.

#3. The match could end via the referee's stoppage

Ever since his debut, Tama Tonga has earned the reputation of obliterating his opponents and wreaking havoc. Therefore, he could once again give a glimpse of it during his King of the Ring qualifying match against Bobby Lashley this week on SmackDown.

Tonga could knock out The All Mighty during the match and continue to attack him ruthlessly in the ring, which may compel the referee to stop the match and declare the MFT as the winner.

This will not only make his victory look dominant but will also establish Tama Tonga as a legitimate threat to the entire locker room.

#2. The Bloodline could invade the match

One possible outcome of Bobby Lashley and Tama Tonga's King of the Ring qualifier match is The Bloodline's invasion. Solo Sikoa and Tanga Loa could interfere in the match and cost The All Mighty his opportunity to advance in the tournament.

They could distract Lashley by causing a ruckus at the ringside, allowing Tonga to pin the former WWE Champion and grab a huge victory in his first singles match in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Bloodline could also viciously beat Bobby Lashley down after the match, with the Street Profits coming to his rescue. This would pave the way for a new rivalry between The Bloodline and The Pride.

#1. Kevin Owens could interfere and cost Tama Tonga

Another shocking thing that can unfold during the King of the Ring qualifying match on SmackDown is Kevin Owens' interference. The Bloodline's rivalry with Randy Orton and The Prizefighter is seemingly far from over.

With everything that transpired at WWE Backlash, Owens could make a shocking appearance during Tama Tonga's first singles match on SmackDown, seeking vengeance.

The former Universal Champion could cost the MFT his match against Bobby Lashley on the blue brand. This will accentuate the rivalry between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens and could add a new layer to it.

