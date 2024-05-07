Bloodline member sends message following victory at WWE Backlash

A member of The Bloodline has delivered a message following the faction's major victory this past Saturday night at WWE Backlash 2024 in France.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga battled Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team match at the premium live event over the weekend. The match was a Street Fight and both teams beat the hell out of each other. However, Tama Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa, made his WWE debut and helped The Bloodline emerge victorious in the match.

Tama Tonga took to Instagram today to send a message following the win and shared an image from his entrance with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman at the premium live event. You can check out Tonga's new message in the post below.

Jimmy Uso lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL and the result had major consequences. Solo Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of the group and replaced him with Tama Tonga. Jimmy Uso has not been seen on WWE television since he was betrayed by the faction last month.

Former WWE writer discusses flaw in The Bloodline's presentation

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on an issue he believes that the new version of The Bloodline is going to have to deal with.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the heel faction is comprised of Samoan wrestlers. The veteran stated that the promotion has to allow the fans to get to know the stars on an individual basis and they cannot all just be "Samoan killers:"

"We've gotta know who these Samoans are on an individual basis. You know what I am saying? They gotta have different personalities, they gotta be differeent kinds of people. They all can't be Samoan killers. That's what it looks like it's gonna be. I hope not," said Russo. [From 53:20 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline but has not appeared since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see how The Tribal Chief reacts to the changes in his faction when he returns down the line.

