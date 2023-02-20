Top superstar to betray insanely popular best friend, new couple with attitude - 5 stars who could turn heel ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest pro wrestling show of all time. Each year is seemingly bigger than the last, and this year will be no different. The two-night WrestleMania Hollywood extravaganza will take place on April 1st and April 2nd.

The SoFi Stadium has already sold tens of thousands of tickets for each night, with very little of the card officially announced. Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes will clash at the show, as will Bianca Belair & Asuka. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is also official for the show.

With just three matches currently confirmed for WrestleMania, many WWE Superstars are still looking to punch their ticket to the big show. As each day passes by, however, more and more wrestlers will become desperate to make an impact and find their way onto the card. The desperate times may call for desperate measures.

Some WWE Superstars may turn heel and take a villainous path ahead of WrestleMania Hollywood in April to secure themselves a match or appearance at The Show of Shows.

Which stars are seemingly most likely to make the switch? Which wrestlers would make for interesting villains?

Below are five stars who could turn heel ahead of WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Madcap Moss & #4. Emma, the couple showed signs of turning heel following WWE SmackDown

Madcap Moss has struggled to build momentum in WWE. He's gone through a handful of names and several unique phases, including time as the 24/7 Champion and as the jokester best friend of Happy Corbin. He's recently minimalized his presentation, finding some success, including earning an Intercontinental Championship match.

Emma is a veteran of pro wrestling and returned to WWE in 2022. The Triple H-signed star had a good showing against Ronda Rousey on her return but has otherwise struggled to pick up major wins.

Moss and Emma could use a heel turn to shake up their characters and give them some much-needed momentum heading into WrestleMania.

Thankfully, they may be doing just that, as an interview conducted following Moss' title loss on SmackDown showed a different side of the pair. Could they be turning heel in the coming weeks?

#3. Braun Strowman could betray Ricochet

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Braun Strowman is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. He was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic but was later rehired in 2022 by Triple H.

Upon returning to WWE, Braun has been a babyface. The Monster of All Monsters has battled numerous heels, including some of the most imposing in the company. He's recently formed a popular tag team with Ricochet, one that was successful enough to win a tournament to earn an opportunity to compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, Strowman and Ricochet's success didn't extend past their tournament win. The tandem lost to The Usos, and their future isn't currently clear.

Given how explosive and angry Braun can be at times, he may blame Ricochet for their loss to The Usos and take out his frustration by betraying his friend. Could Braun Strowman & Ricochet feud and clash at WrestleMania?

#2. Asuka could turn heel on Bianca Belair ahead of their WrestleMania bout

Asuka at Elimination Chamber

Asuka has built up a ton of momentum in the past few weeks. She spent much of 2022 losing, especially towards the end of the year. She grew frustrated and left to find herself. The Empress of Tomorrow then returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble as a brand new woman.

An updated theme, gear, face paint, and attitude allowed Asuka to last until the final three of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She then did even better in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, where she defeated five other women to earn a title opportunity at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

The former RAW Women's Champion has a new, creepier persona but seemingly remains a babyface. This could change heading into WrestleMania, where she'll battle the extremely popular Bianca Belair.

Could Asuka turn on her one-time partner to gain an upper hand ahead of The Show of Shows?

#1. Kevin Owens could shockingly turn on Sami again

Kevin Owens betraying Sami Zayn after he won the NXT title is one of the coldest heel turns I've ever seen.

The story of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dates back several decades. They're long-time friends who came up together in the Montreal indie wrestling scene. The duo became a tag team and found success in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor.

Sami was the first to sign with WWE, and he became a top star on NXT. Owens followed, debuting on the black & gold brand the same night Zayn won the NXT Championship. They happily celebrated together, only for KO to immediately betray his best friend.

Kevin Owens betraying Sami Zayn has been a common theme throughout their careers. He did it in Ring of Honor, he did it on NXT, and there's a good chance he'll do it again ahead of WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Prizefighter saved The Underdog From The Underground from a savage beating at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, but he notably didn't hug Sami. He glared at his old friend and left. Could Kevin turn on Sami instead of uniting with him as many expect?

