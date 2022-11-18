Top superstar injured by The Bloodline, new compilation highlighting epic match - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock subscribers are in for a treat this weekend as seven new programs are set to become available on both streaming platforms. Peacock is home to the company's content in the United States, while WWE Network contains programming in most other parts of the world.

Some shows have already made their way to the service over the week. A new episode of RAW Talk was added to the archives on Monday, and a past episode of NXT was added on-demand on Tuesday. Wednesday featured a new episode of The Bump and RAW from the archives. This Week in WWE was made available on Thursday.

The new programming, set to arrive this weekend, includes a compilation highlighting a classic gimmick match, two independent wrestling shows from Europe, plus some of the brightest young stars in action.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on both WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, November 19. The program will feature two hosts, typically Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, discussing the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

No guests have been revealed for the upcoming program yet. Superstars interviewed on the program aren't typically announced before SmackDown. If a third guest panelist joins the conversation, they likely won't be declared ahead of time.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured five top superstars. Megan Morant spoke with Braun Strowman and Shotzi individually, along with the trio of Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland. The interviews can be seen in the video above.

#6. wXw Wrestling & #5. Insane Championship Wrestling - two indie shows will be added to both platforms

This weekend, two new independent wrestling videos will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. The videos set to be added on-demand will arrive on Saturday, November 19, for both streaming platforms. The two shows will come from different European independent wrestling companies.

A new episode of ICW Fight Club will be added to the archives. This will be the 242nd edition of the series. Insane Championship Wrestling is a Scottish promotion that has been home to some of the top stars in NXT UK, NXT, and even the main roster, including Drew McIntyre.

wXw Wrestling from Germany will offer their Femmes Fatales 2022 event filmed on October 1. The show featured some of the best female wrestlers in wXw and elsewhere, including Amale, Iva Kolasky, Ava Everett, Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich, and Shazza McKenzie, among others.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown - two recent shows will be made available on demand

Logan Paul knocked Jey Uso out.

Two recently-aired programs will be added on-demand over the coming days. Because of contractual obligations with television and streaming networks, some programs don't immediately air on WWE Network and Peacock. This includes RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and NXT Level Up.

Main Event from November 3, 2022, will be added to the archives on Saturday, November 19. The program featured NXT's Kiana James battling the then-24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, plus a tag team main event where NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson teamed up against R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 21 will be added to both platforms on Sunday, November 20. The program featured the build-up towards Crown Jewel 2022, including Logan Paul sending a message to Roman Reigns. The Bloodline also viciously attacked and injured Sheamus on the card. Additionally, a Women's Tag Team Title bout took place.

#2. NXT Level Up is set to stream

Oro Mensah vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

NXT Level Up will stream a new episode on Friday, November 18. As part of a weekly reminder, Peacock fans will need to catch the show as it streams at 10 PM EST as Level Up isn't added on-demand due to contractual commitments to Hulu. The program, however, will be added on-demand for WWE Network subscribers.

The main event of this week's program from the developmental brand will see former NXT UK star Oro Mensah take on Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in singles competition. Tony D'Angelo will be ringside to accompany Stacks.

Thea Hail will be in action against newcomer Dani Palmer in another bout. Additionally, newcomer Oba Femi will battle NXT Level Up regular Dante Chen. All three matches and likely an interview or two will be wrapped up in about 30 minutes, making for an easy watch.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return with a new episode

The Best of WWE logo

This weekend, a new compilation will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock. The Best Of WWE will have a brand new episode, and this time the series will cover the Best of WarGames.

This makes sense, given the match will make its main roster debut at the Survivor Series WarGames event, which takes place next weekend. One bout will feature Team Bianca Belair vs. Team Damage CTRL, while the other match looks to be Team Sheamus vs. Team Bloodline.

The special will feature an assortment of bouts from the WCW era and NXT, but no official preview or graphic has been revealed. Due to the lack of details available, the runtime for the video isn't yet known.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes