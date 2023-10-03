Top superstar to win his first singles championship in 13 years by beating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Hint: It's not Chad Gable

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Title longer than anyone in the championship's storied history. He has defeated stalwarts like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable to retain the IC Title. The Ring Gnereal recently surpassed Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning IC Champion. However, his reign has run its course, and the title could use some freshness.

Who better than RAW's latest acquisition, Jey Uso, to defeat Gunther for the coveted title and win his first singles title in the company? Despite being in WWE since 2010, Jey has never won a singles championship. He has won tag team gold on multiple occasions alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso.

As per a recent report by Fightful Select, WWE has some big plans for Jey Uso. There is a major singles run in store for him after he left The Bloodline and jumped from the blue brand to RAW. While he is currently involved in a feud with The Judgement Day, Uso could lock Gunther as his next target. Defeating Gunther would truly establish him as The Main Event and a top singles superstar.

Defeating Gunther could be the rise of Jey Uso as a top superstar

The report by Fightful stated that the management is very happy with Uso's work, and the 'wheels are in motion'' for his run as a solo performer. While his brother Jimmy Uso is still involved in the Bloodline angle, teaming up with Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso has been given the spotlight on RAW to shine.

''Another wrestler WWE has big plans for is Jey Uso. Fightful’s heard the company is very happy with the reactions he’s getting on Raw. The “wheels are already in motion” on long-term plans for Jey, and he figures to remain in a “heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months”. (H/t:Cagesideseats)

Jey Uso has proven to be more than just a tag team superstar. His clashes with Roman Reigns have positioned him as a serious contender. Becoming the Intercontinental champion will solidify WWE's conviction of turning him into a major superstar on the red brand.

