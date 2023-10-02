Top RAW Rumors: Former champion released despite pulling 'high numbers' during feud with Roman Reigns, Big plans for Jey Uso, Sami Zayn's opportunity

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a significant impact on the red show in the future. In today's edition, we will examine some interesting stories revolving around superstars such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Matt Riddle.

Former tag team champion Jey Uso has become part of the RAW roster and is pursuing a singles career after breaking away from The Bloodline. He has become the centerpiece of the red brand in recent weeks, and there are plans for him to continue getting a solid push. We will talk about that and other interesting topics:

3) Big push in the works for Jey Uso on RAW

According to Fightful Select, WWE executives held a strong belief in Jey's participation in the ongoing Bloodline storyline as a means to propel him into the spotlight as a singles star. Thus far, it seems that this strategy is indeed proving successful.

''Another wrestler WWE has big plans for is Jey Uso. Fightful’s heard the company is very happy with the reactions he’s getting on Raw. The “wheels are already in motion” on long-term plans for Jey, and he figures to remain in a “heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months”. (H/t:Cagesideseats)

It was indicated that Jey switching brands from SmackDown to RAW marked a significant phase in his journey. WWE has extensive, forward-looking intentions for the "Main Event" babyface, envisioning a prominent position for him that is expected to endure for at least the next two months. Consequently, Jey is poised to maintain a substantial presence on television.

2) Matt Riddle released despite pulling 'high numbers' during feud with Roman Reigns

Matt Riddle was one of the superstars who was released by the company after its merger with UFC. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that his release came as a surprise because he was considered one of the top stars on RAW and even pulled ''shockingly high' numbers when he feuded with Roman Reigns last year.

''A title match with Reigns vs. Riddle on Smackdown on June 17, 2022, drew a shockingly high number (the final quarter did 2,625,000 viewers and an 0.74 in 18-49, and did much higher in the biggest media markets), the best match number on a WWE regular episode of television dating back a few years.''

He further stated that he would've been pushed as a top name in the company, but the continuous negative feed about his behind-the-scenes relegated him to the midcard. He also had some heat with UFC honcho Dana White, which was pivotal in him getting released.

1) Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Based on a recent report by Wrestle Ops, it has been advertised that Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at a WWE Live Event scheduled for October 14th. Additionally, the identity of the challenger for the championship has been unveiled. The RAW Superstar had previously challenged Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber 2023 but came up short.

Wrestle Ops also stated on Twitter regarding Roman Reigns' upcoming WWE appearance. According to their tweet, The Head of The Table is set to make his return to the squared circle at a Live Event held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his former Bloodline associate, Sami Zayn.

