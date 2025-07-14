Top WWE champion to cost LA Knight the chance to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring Monday Night RAW possibility

LA Knight may not face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam thanks to a current champion in WWE. The reigning United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, might cost the Megastar a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

This coming Monday on RAW, LA Knight will run the gauntlet against a heavy order in Penta, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. The winner of this match will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

While Knight may be one of the favorites, his chances of winning could be close to zero thanks to Solo Sikoa and his MFT. Sikoa and Co. could interfere and cost the Megastar his match. The reason could be LA Knight and Jimmy Uso's win in SmackDown's main event last week against the United States Champion and JC Mateo.

The match was scheduled due to the opening segment of the night. The Megastar was in the ring in a war of words with Seth Rollins' Oracle, Paul Heyman. They were soon interrupted by Sikoa's MFT. Solo Sikoa's group would turn their attention to Knight after Paul Heyman ran away. Jimmy Uso came out to back Knight up with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis setting the tag team match as the main event of the blue brand that night.

Sikoa and his group could come to exact revenge on Knight by costing him a major title opportunity tonight. However, it remains to be seen how things turn out.

There could be a change in LA Knight's creative direction after Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event

LA Knight was in the midst of a blockbuster rivalry with Seth Rollins and his group. At Saturday Night's Main Event, it was rumored that Rollins was booked to win, but the opposite happened as the Visionary got injured while performing a springboard moonsault.

With Rollins likely to be out for some time, two creative routes look most likely for the company with the Megastar. In the first scenario, he wins the gauntlet match on RAW and builds a storyline with Gunther until WWE SummerSlam. After the two-night premium live event, the company could figure out how to move ahead with the former United States Champion depending on the result.

The other route is that of Knight feuding with the current United States Champion and his group. LA Knight could join Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso in the battle against Solo Sikoa and his MFT.

Knight hasn't also gotten his one-on-one rematch since losing his United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. This storyline from a group could transition into a singles feud for the championship.

