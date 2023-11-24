Top WWE heel to come out as "CM Punk" at Survivor Series: WarGames? Chances of it happening

We are less than two days away from the WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and speculations regarding CM Punk's return continue to rule the news ahead of the premium live event.

Could WWE pull off a massive twist at Survivor Series 2023 by having one of their top heels mock the fans' expectations at the massive event?

The Stamford-based promotion uncharacteristically announced Randy Orton's in-ring return ahead of the show. Backstage rumors suggested that the company wanted to dismiss all notions about CM Punk's potential return, hoping fans would stop expecting that surprise.

However, the WWE Universe is clinging to every hope of watching him return to the Triple H-led promotion. The creative team could trick the audience into believing that the most anticipated return in pro wrestling history has been unfurled at Survivor Series: WarGames, only to reveal the SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller underneath.

This would get a massive pop from the fans in Chicago, who would be prepared to welcome their hometown hero, followed by a nuclear heat for Waller. If he walks out to the Cult of Personality theme song, he would be bombarded with thunderous boos and create an iconic moment.

WWE has pulled off similar stunts, and it has always worked with fans giving the right motivation to entrust Grayson Waller with the job. However, potential criticism of 'professionalism' in the company may cause a few higher-ups to dismiss the idea.

As they say in pro wrestling, never say never. It would certainly be a bold move and one of the most talked about WWE moments from the year.

WWE reportedly does not want to bring back CM Punk at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

The fans have been excited to see CM Punk make his much-anticipated return to WWE since he was fired from All Elite Wrestling. However, backstage reports have claimed WWE has not been in touch with CM Punk to negotiate a potential deal.

It is worth noting that Shinsuke Nakamura's pursuit of a worthy opponent has left many believing that Punk will be unveiled as his opponent at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Nakamura has been cutting intriguing promos for weeks, which often carry subtle references to CM Punk.

